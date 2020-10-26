FABULOUS FANNY BRICE SHOW Extended Through End Of Year

It is now available on the premium Stellar streaming platform.

Fanny fans demanded more and we delivered! Not only is the Fabulous Fanny Brice Show starring The Broadway Expert, Kimberly Faye Greenberg, extended through the end of the year, it is now available on the premium Stellar streaming platform. Having performed as Fanny in 4 different shows and on 2 CDS of her greatest hits, Ms. Greenberg is the critic's go-to gal for playing Fanny Brice. The resemblance is uncanny - you will do a double take to make sure it's not really her.

Just like Fanny did in the 20's, we are going to get you through the last few months of 2020 with this transcendent performance full of clever quips, history, and humor. With Broadway projected to stay dark until Summer 2021, take advantage of this opportunity to bring Broadway to you, and a critically-acclaimed performance right into your living room.

Also added are new package options that you can share as an unexpected treat with your family and friends. This show is perfect for frustrated theatre-lovers everywhere and anyone who needs an escape from these trying times.

Learn more about Fanny Brice and her fascinating life in an intimate setting. Feel comforted by familiar tunes and discover lesser-known vintage songs that take you back to a less complicated time. Go on a musical journey with Greenberg who keeps you entertained throughout by channeling Fanny's wit, sarcasm, and undeniable charisma, without ever losing your attention.

For more information and tickets visit https://www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com.

