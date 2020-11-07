Experience The Music Of The Climate Crisis With Tanya Kalmanovitch's TAR SANDS SONGBOOK Digital Residency

Tar Sands Songbook is a dynamic, musical, multimedia piece that asks us to consider our personal relationships to oil.

Experience the music of the climate crisis. This illuminating work of documentary theater weaves together community storytelling, original research, field recordings, photography, and an improvised score to explore what it means to be human during the reign of fossil fuels.

Tar Sands Songbook is a dynamic, musical, multimedia piece that asks us to consider our personal relationships to oil. Creator Tanya Kalmanovitch knows these relationships all too well. Born in Fort McMurray, Canada, near the site of the Athabasca Oil Sands, the world's largest bitumen reservoir, she made her decision to become a musician as a teenager because "it had nothing to do with oil." But when Fort McMurray shot to international attention as the flashpoint of clashes over energy, the environment, and the economy - "ground zero for climate change" - Kalmanovitch was called to go home. Now, she is embarking on a journey to share her own oil history and urge other people to think about theirs.

According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) 2018 report, global society must radically reduce carbon emissions by 2030, if we want to limit the worst impacts of global warming. Tar Sand Songbook's goal is to perform in communities most impacted by Alberta oil and effects - those located along all of the pipelines, crude-by-rail and sea lines that carry Alberta bitumen and its byproducts into global markets.

Along the tour routes, community audiences will be brought together for a 75-minute performance, and a 120-minute co-creation session where they will be led in developing their own songs and stories about oil. These experiences will be incorporated into future performances of Tar Sands Songbook, in an effort to track developments in this fast-moving story. Together, the script and the stories will document the choices we make at this most pivotal time in human history.

The digital performance will held on November 13th at 7pm & the workshops will be held November 14th at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com. General Admission $20

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You