Experience Live Comedy and Theater at ASYLUM NYC

Since its reopening on April 23rd, Asylum NYC has rocketed to the top of the scene, and has become home to the best and brightest of New York's professional comedy and theatre community.

The comedy club is located at 307 W 26th Street.

Asylum NYC continues to thrive and put on a diverse range of shows on a regular basis. Celebrities pop in to perform, top live acts from around the world come to play, even Saturday Night Live holds secret auditions on the stage.

Offering everything from live shows to comprehensive improv comedy class, Asylum NYC truly has, and does it all.

Their performances include Inspired Off-Broadway shows such as 'Seth's Broadway Breakdown' with Seth Rudetsky, variety show 'Stamptown', sketch shows like 'Please Don't Destroy', professional improv at 'NY Is Phenomenal' or 'We Will Turn You Gay', Real Housewife Sonja Morgan's, 'Sonja in Your City'.

Asylum NYC also offers a regular schedule of improv comedy classes for the would-be comic.

Asylum NYC operates under the artistic direction and general management of Alan Kliffer and the ownership of Norm Laviolette of Improv Asylum in Boston's north end.

Article image credit: Arin Sang-urai