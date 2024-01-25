Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting For World Premiere Of LAS BORINQUEÑAS, April 3-28

LAS BORINQUEÑAS by Nelson Diaz-Marcano and directed by Rebecca Aparicio, running April 3 to April 28 at EST's long time home on West 52nd Street.

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST), The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Latinx Playwrights Circle, and Boundless Theatre Company announced casting and creative team for the world premiere of LAS BORINQUEÑAS by Nelson Diaz-Marcano and directed by Rebecca Aparicio, running April 3 to April 28 at EST's long time home on West 52nd Street, with a press opening on April 11. 

Tickets for LAS BORINQUEÑAS are $30 for general admission, $40 for reserved seating, and $25 for students/seniors. $20 early bird pricing is available through April 2. Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) is located at 545 West 52nd Street.

The cast features Nicole Betancourt, Hanna Cheek, Helen Coxe, Guadalís Del Carmen, Maricelis Galanes, Maribel Martinez, Paul Niebanck, Ashley Marie Ortiz, and Mike Smith Rivera.

It's the 1950's in Puerto Rico and María, Fernanda, Yolanda, Rosa, and Chavela are fighting to live full lives in a changing country with crushing societal rules for women. In the United States, Dr. Gregory Pincus is on the verge of perfecting a miracle that could give them freedom - if only he could find test subjects to participate in preliminary trials. This is the story of the birth control pill and the women who risked everything for the chance to live free.

The production features scenic design by Gerardo Díaz Sánchez; costume design by Tina McCartney; lighting design María Cristina Fusté; projections design by Milton M. Cordero; sound design by Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, Noel Nichols, and Uptown Works; and props design by Caitlyn Murphy. Alejandra Maldonaldo Morales is the production stage manager.

"We're delighted to partner with EST on the premiere of Las Borinqueñas, originally commissioned through the EST/Sloan Project to support outstanding playwrights who incorporate science and technology themes." said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Sloan Foundation.  "Diaz-Marcano's play dramatizes the human story behind the extraordinary development of the birth control pill, one of science's great achievements in the 20th century. While highlighting the benefits of scientific research that led to the pill, including the freedom it has granted to women around the world, the play also examines the personal sacrifices and cultural pressures behind clinical trials that precede such breakthroughs."

For more information, visit Click Here.




