Emmy Winner Erin Cherry Joins WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast For Black History Month

Actor and producer Erin Cherry (After Forever) gets behind the mic to talk with host Patrick Oliver Jones, not only about her own acting journey onstage and onscreen but of the black women she watched growing up like Cicely Tyson and Diahann Carroll and the importance of such role models and examples, then and now.

This two-part conversation with Cherry also gives her a chance to share lessons and insights with actors, especially when it comes to trusting instincts and handling self-doubt. Her coaching skills have taught her patience with clients and with herself, knowing that she is still measuring success everyday and has many years ahead of her as an actress.

Winning the Emmy for her work in Amazon Prime's After Forever, Erin Cherry was deeply honored to be recognized in her first major onscreen appearance. She is thankful for the show's co-creator and writer Kevin Spirtas as she made the transition from stage to televisions actress. "He really took me under his wing, because I was just so nervous."

Cherry obviously found her footing and has also looked for opportunities to produce her own works. One is Sundays with a Cherry on Top, showcasing black culture in all its forms, ranging from actor Jason Dirden of American Soul to Apollo Theater Executive Director Kamilah Forbes. And the second is a collaboration with Nigerian artists called NOW Africa, which showcases contemporary African playwrights and builds a home base for artists from the African diaspora. "Now is the opportunity to bring more men and women of color into the room or give them the reins and say 'You're trusted.'"

Erin Cherry is an Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. She has appeared in theaters across the country including Manhattan Theatre Club, The Guthrie Theater, Hartford Stage, Denver Center, New York Stage and Film, Capitol Rep, St. Louis Rep, and more. In addition to producing Sunday's with A Cherry on Top, she is one of the founding producers of NOW Africa, along with playwright Mfoniso Udofia, Ngozi Anyanwu, and Chinyere Anyanwu. Cherry is also a private acting coach and acting teacher at Maggie Flanigan Studio in New York City.a??

Why I'll Never Make It is a weekly theater podcast hosted by actor and singer Patrick Oliver Jones and features fellow creatives sharing their own struggles and setbacks in the performing arts. Upcoming guests for Black History Month are Adrienne Walker (The Lion King and Kiss Me, Kate) and Carrie Bernans (Black Panther).