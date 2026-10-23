Emma Pfitzer-Price and More to Star in DIANA OF DOBSON'S at Mint Theater

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Mint Theater Company has revealed the cast for a special one-night-only reading of Cicely Hamilton's Diana of Dobson's, taking place Friday, October 23, at 7:00 PM at Theatre Row.

The reading marks the 25th anniversary of Mint's 2001 production of Hamilton's spirited comedy about independence, class, romance, and the intoxicating possibility of escaping one's circumstances—even if only for a fleeting moment.

Emma Pfitzer-Price (TV: Fox's “Doc”) will lead the cast in the title role of Diana Massingberd, joined by Gina Daniels (Regional: The Winter's Tale), Mia Hutchinson-Shaw (Mint Theater Company's The Lucky One), Lily Lester (NYC: Scenes with Girls), Ino Badanjak (Regional: Romeo & Juliet), Danielle Delgado (NYC: Fireface), Kristin Griffith (Mint Theater Company's The Fatal Weakness), David Marantz (NYC: A Midsummer Night's Dream), Melissa Maxwell (Regionall: A Midsummer Night's Dream), Evan Zes (Broadway: The Kite Runner), and Avery Whitted (Mint Theater Company's Garside's Career).

The evening will feature a special introduction by J. Ellen Gainor of Cornell University, the scholar who first suggested the play to Mint in 2001, setting in motion one of the company's memorable rediscoveries.

Written by pioneering British playwright and women's rights advocate Cicely Hamilton, Diana of Dobson's challenges the social and economic limitations placed on women while delivering a lively, unexpectedly moving theatrical comedy. Its questions about financial freedom, personal identity, and the price of independence remain strikingly relevant today.

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