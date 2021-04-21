Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elliott Gould Joins WE HAVE TO HURRY Starring Kathleen Chalfant

In keeping with the play’s touching message, all proceeds from the live stream of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West.

Apr. 21, 2021  
Elliott Gould has joined the cast of the live stream play We Have To Hurry, a new work by playwright, actor, and director Dorothy Lyman. Kathleen Chalfant co-stars in this production where love gets a second chance. The two-hander about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark in life's third act, will stream live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, May 1 at 8pm and Sunday, May 2 at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone is the director. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all proceeds from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets, priced at $15 per household, are available to purchase HERE.

At a retirement community in sunny Cedar Key, Florida, 70 year-olds Margaret and Gill are forced apart in their adjacent condos because of the mandatory isolation for all residents. Across their neighboring balconies, Gil who is seriously in love with her observes Margaret's frustrations and realizes he must use his wit and humor because every moment is precious. We Have to Hurry, but can he persuade her to come downstairs and take a walk on the beach with him?

Along with Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant, Jeanne Lauren Smith is featured in the cast. Sound design and technical support for the streaming event are by Josh Liebert.

Tickets for the live stream of We Have to Hurry are priced at $15 per household and are valid for one live stream performance only. The performance schedule is as follows: Saturday, May 1st at 8pm and Sunday, May 2nd at 3pm For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/we-have-to-hurry

Elliott Gould (Gil) is a prolific American actor and producer, who began his acting career on Broadway. His portrayal of Trapper John in Robert Altman's feature film M*A*S*H earned him a Golden Globe nomination and landed him on the cover of TIME magazine, calling him a "star for an uptight age. "Nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, other memorable roles include playing Philip Marlowe in Altman's The Long Goodbye and being the first American actor to work with renowned director Ingmar Bergman when he starred in The Touch. He has since appeared in noteworthy roles in numerous feature films including Contagion, American History X, Bugsy, Meet Ruby Sparks, A Bridge Too Far, Capricorn One, The Lady Vanishes, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Last Flight of Noah's Ark, and portrayed Reuben Tishkoff in the popular trilogy of Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. On television, a new generation became enthusiastic fans when Mr. Gould appeared as Jack Geller, Ross and Monica's father, on the wildly popular sitcom Friends. His other TV work includes Ray Donovan, the sitcom Mulaney, Doubt, 9 JKL, Grace and Frankie, and The Kominsky Method. He is part of an elite club having the distinction of having hosted Saturday Night Live six times. Gould produced several films including Woody Allen's, Everything You've Always Wanted To Know About Sex But Were Afraid To Ask, Jules Feiffer's Little Murders, and is in development on several new projects.


