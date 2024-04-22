EATING RAOUL: THE MUSICAL Original Cast Recording is Available After Being Out Of Print For More Than 20 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The original cast recording of the Off-Broadway show, "Eating Raoul: The Musical," is finally available on all major streaming platforms after more than two decades of being out of print. First released in 1992 during the show's limited but memorable run at the Union Square Theatre in New York City, the musical adaptation of the dark comedy cult classic pairs the film’s saucy humor and wit with unforgettable melodies.

Listen to “Eating Raoul: The Musical” on your favorite streaming service HERE.

Onstage, "Eating Raoul: The Musical" brought to life the hilariously twisted tale of Paul and Mary Bland, a couple who embark on a murderous spree to fund their dream restaurant. With a score by Jed Feuer, son of legendary Broadway producer Cy Feuer, and a book by the original film’s creator Paul Bartel, the musical is a playful exploration of love, ambition, and unconventional cuisine. Much like the film and the theatrical production, the original cast recording embraces edgy experimentation, stretches artistic boundaries and fearlessly steps into new frontiers. Produced by seven-time GRAMMY Award® nominee Robert Sher (“Follies,” “Gypsy,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Fela!,” “Sugar Babies”), the recording was one of the first to use Dolby technology, offering listeners an immersive theatrical experience and adding another layer of dimension to the avant-garde project.

"We're thrilled to bring 'Eating Raoul' back to life for audiences old and new," says producer Robert Sher. "This reissue not only preserves the musical legacy of a cult classic but also celebrates the creative talents behind it, from the brilliant score to the innovative recording techniques." “We decided to use Dolby technology, which was completely new at the time, so that we could recreate the experience people had in the theater,” he continues. “That was our objective from day one.”

“Eating Raoul: The Musical” was directed by Toni Kotite and features music by Jed Feuer, lyrics by Boyd Graham, and book by Paul Bartel and Richard Blackburn as well as the original cast, including Courtenay Collins, Eddie Korbich, Jonathan Brody, David Masenheimer, M.W. Reid, Cindy Benson, Adrian Zmed, Lovette George and Susan Wood.

The recording production team includes Dwight Frye (Executive Producer), Robert Sher (Producer), Jed Feuer (Composer, Liner Notes, Vocal Arrangement ), Boyd Graham (Lyrics), Paul Bartel (Book and Liner Notes), Albert Ahronheim (Conductor, Keyboards, Musical Direction, Vocal Arrangement), Joseph Gianono(Orchestration), Paul Goodman (Engineer, Engineering Supervisor), Richard Price (Editing, Engineer), Geoff Daking (Associate Engineer), Vincent Caro (Assistant Engineer), Ted Trewhella (Assistant Engineer), Steven D. Bowen (Recording Supervision), Eva Kulm (Music Preparation Supervisor), John Monaco (Music Coordinator), Peter Fitzgerald (Sound Design), Richard Grayson (Company Manager), Sid Cherry (Keyboards), Kevin McCann (Guitar), Kerry Meads (Percussion), Dale Thompson (Electric and Acoustic Bass), Joan Cullman (Presentation), Stewart F. Lane (Presentation), Richard Norton (Presentation), Max Weitzenhoffer(Presentation) and Robert S. Warren (Consultant).

The “Eating Raoul: The Musical” production team was made up of Loren Sherman (Set Design), Franne Lee (Costume Design), Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design), Peter J. Fitzgerald, Alan Hall (Production Stage Manager), Albert Ahronheim (Musical Director), Joe Gianono (Orchestrations), Jed Feuer and Albert Ahronheim (Vocal Arrangements), Laurel Ann Wilson (General Manager) and Lynne Taylor-Corbett (Choreography).

With its quirky characters, catchy tunes, and darkly comedic plot, "Eating Raoul" has remained a cult favorite since its debut. Now, with the original cast recording available for streaming, fans can immerse themselves in the zany world of Paul and Mary Bland anytime, anywhere.