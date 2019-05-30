Drew Droege's HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG Comes to Soho Playhouse

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG arrives in New York for a first-look workshop, hot off the heels of the triumphant five month off-Broadway run of Drew Droege's Bright Colors And Bold Patterns.

The new play workshop will be performed for one night only during New York City's World Pride Weekend, Saturday, June 29 at 9pm at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan).

Written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," upcoming RuPaul's "AJ and the Kid" on Netflix) and directed by Tom Detrinis (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns), the workshop arrives in New York, following a two-night engagement at LA's Dynasty Typewriter.

Doug is turning 41 today. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost. Imagine a gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake. Welcome to the party!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG is produced by Zach Laks.

All tickets are $25.

Drew Droege (Performer/Playwright) has written three other solo shows, "Bad Education," "Drugs!," and "Good Evening America," about life as the Internet's Chloë Sevigny. For these viral videos, he has been featured in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, The Advocate, the OUT 100 list, and in a campaign for Marc Jacobs. Droege has written for Netflix's Big Mouth and their upcoming show AJ And The Queen, starring RuPaul. His most recent acting credits include El Tonto, Search Party, Heathers, Bob's Burgers, Drunk History, and Now Apocalypse. He's an alum and teacher at The Groundlings School in Los Angeles. He received the Outstanding Performance award at Outfest Los Angeles in 2018 for his work in Bright Colors And Bold Patterns.

Tom Detrinis (Director) is thrilled and honored to be working with Drew on his second play after associate-producing/understudying on Bright Colors at the SoHo Playhouse in 2017/2018. Currently, he is the director of the international hit, Tilda Swinton Answers an Ad on Craigslist by Byron Lane, which will be heading back to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August after sold-out runs in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In the fall of this year, Tom will be co-directing the world premiere of Justin Sayre's Ravenswood Manor at the Celebration Theatre. As an actor, his most recent stage credits include Santaland Diaries (Virginia Stage Company), Die, Mommie, Die! (Center Theatre Group/Celebration Theatre), and 30 Minute Musicals (LA, Edinburgh 2019). For more information, head over to detrinis.com or @detrinis on Instagram.





