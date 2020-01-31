Drama Desk Nominee Erin Davie Joins Leddy, Realbuto And Blonsky In FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE

Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Davie, currently in rehearsals for the Broadway production of DIANA, is the latest guest star to join FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE, a benefit concert for Australia created by and starring acclaimed performer Erin Leddy (ANYTHING GOES) and award-winning actor Tim Realbuto (who currently stars in the Indie hit YES, based on his stage play).

Ms. Davie (who starred as Bella Kurnitz opposite Tim Realbuto's Louie Kurnitz in last year's benefit reading of Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS) has also starred on Broadway in SIDE SHOW (Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations), GREY GARDENS (Theatre World Award), SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, and CURTAINS.

Also joining the list of guest stars is Hannah Howzdy (ASSASSINS).

Davie and Howzdy join a lineup that includes the previously announced Nikki Blonksky (Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee for HAIRSPRAY), Joshua Colley (LES MISERABLES; NEWSIES), Nick Gaswirth (THE GREAT COMET; WICKED), Michael William Nigro (NBC's "THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE!"), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (SOUTH PACIFIC; Chris Rock's TOP FIVE), Mavis Simpson-Ernst (EVITA; "BROAD CITY"), Natalie Ballenger (WEST SIDE STORY), Jana Geyer (CRIMES OF THE HEART), and Jianzi Colon-Soto (SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL).

FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE will play at The Laurie BeechmanTheatre at the West Bank Cafe on West 42d Street, right in the heart of midtown. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 13th, just in time for Valentine's Day. The two best friends are teaming up again after a very successful concert called CROSSROADS that they performed in 2018 at The Green Room 42.

The benefit show, in which all proceeds will directly go to the Australian Red Cross Relief Fund as well as WIRES (Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization) is described as an evening of your favorite love songs from Broadway to pop (including angry break up songs, to show the opposite side of love and relationships as well). Each song will have a jazzy and folk feeling to it.

The multi-talented Morgan Morse (ASSASSINS) will serve as music director, pianist, and guitarist. There will be two more instrumentalists that will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE: STARRING Erin Leddy AND Tim Realbuto, are priced at $20 and are available by visiting https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10500628.

Bring your loved one for Valentine's Day and enjoy an evening featuring some of the most talented singers New York City has to offer. There will even be a trivia contest with prizes. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll fall in love, all while giving to an extremely worthy cause. Australia needs us now more than ever. Tickets are bound to sell out once the rest of the guest performers are announced, so don't wait. Purchase yours today.





