Don't Miss These 18 New York Theater Ticket Deals on Cyber Monday!

We're always about bringing you the best seats at the best prices to the best shows year-round, but on Cyber Money, we can honestly say we have our best prices of the year. Get tickets to see Broadway hits like "The Book of Mormon" and "Dear Evan Hansen." Get in the festive spirit with tickets to see the Radio City Rockettes. Or check out The Met Opera or a new play. You won't believe these deals, which are available for a limited time!

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in New York here!

Sugar, butter, Cyber Monday tickets. Get ready to feel all the feels with this unbeatable deal to this Sara Bareilles-scored musical about a small-town waitress with big dreams. The show must close on Jan. 5, 2020 so make sure to snag your tickets while you can!

Roundabout Theatre Company

All Roundabout shows are $39 for Cyber Monday. This is not a drill. Get you tickets now to see "The Rose Tattoo" on Broadway or their upcoming Broadway productions like "A Soldier's Play," "Birthday Candles," and "Caroline, or Change." Or check out their exciting Off-Broadway shows like "72 Miles to Go" and "What the End Will Be."

When was the last time you got a ticket to the opera for $30? Well today is your lucky day. Get tickets to see some of their upcoming shows like "The Magic Flute," "La Bohème," and "La Traviata" with tix as low as $30.

We're not going to bury the lede here: We have $59 tickets for "The Book of Mormon." That's the lowest price EVER. And whether you've seen this Tony-winning hit multiple times or you still have yet to get a knock on your door (hello!), now is the time to book your seats.

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman in "Beetlejuice" on Broadway. (Photographed by Matthew Murphy)

You don't have to say his name three times to take advantage of this killer deal. See the ghost with the most on Broadway with tickets for only $49.

Matthew Bourne reinvents the legendary ballet, and you can get tickets to see this masterpiece at New York City Center with tix for $37.50.

Not for the life of us are we going to miss this production at Encores! The beloved musical is getting a makeover for 2020 with Ashley Park in the title role and you can buy tickets from $37.50 on Cyber Monday.

This is going to be one of the theater events of the season. Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse return to the roles they originated in the original Off-Broadway production of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Get your tix now for $59.

This heartwarming show about the power of family and community has tugged on the hearts of all of Broadway. You will be found with $69 tix to this Tony-winning show if you take advantage of this amazing Cyber Monday deal.

Get ready dearie, because Mrs. Doubtfire is about to make her Broadway debut. The iconic Robin Williams movie is getting the musical treatment and opens in March (after a pre-Broadway stint in Seattle). Get your tickets now for $59.

There's one thing that won't go wrong at this slapstick production: the ticket price. Get $39 tix to see this laugh-out-loud comedy about a show where nothing can go right.

Are you ready to rock? We sure are with this hot $29 ticket deal. Rock out to hits like "I Wanna Know What Love Is" and "Don't Stop Believing" at this show about a small town girl looking for love in a lonely world.

There's a reason this show has been around for 25 years. It's amazing percussive beat will have you seeing music and dance in a whole new way, and you can get your tix now for $25.

Jacqueline Novak's one-woman comedy just keeps getting extended because, well, people really really want to see it. See this sophisticated show about blow jobs (we're not kidding!) for only $20.

We know the Bard is not everyone's cup of tea (or pint of beer), but things start to get a lot more interesting when you add a drunk actor to the mix. Find out how a performance of one of his plays goes when somebody's drunk, with tix for only $20.

Get ready to high kick your way into the holiday season. Get your tickets to see the iconic Radio City Rockettes in "The Christmas Spectacular" with tickets for $39.

Going to the Brooklyn Academy of Music (aka BAM) is a cultural odyssey, where no evening is the same. It's a New York institution, and you can get tickets to see their latest show "Barber Shop Chronicles" for $25 on Cyber Monday.

Everybody loves the circus, no matter the time of year, but it's particularly special around the holidays. Get your tickets to see the Big Apple Circus for only $10 on Cyber Monday.





