Dixon Place To Present The World Premiere Of BRIGHT AND BRAVE: A NEW MUSICAL

The world premiere production of Bright and Brave: A New Musical will be presented at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) from November 8 - 23, 2019.

Inspired by Morris B. Kaplan's Sodom on the Thames and the words and poems of William Johnson Cory and Reginald Brett, Second Viscount Esher, Bright and Brave features a book by Noah Silva (What the Constitution Means to Me, Fairview), music and lyrics by Peter Charney (Irondale: Spring Awakening) and Jack Saleeby (The Wizard of Oz National Tour) and is conceptualized with Natasha Cole (Common Wealth Shakespeare Co.).

It is England, 1872, and a sense of longing has filled the halls of Eton College. Under the guidance of their controversially progressive tutor, best friends Regy and Chat have found themselves enraptured in what can only be the pure innocence of love. However, with the introduction of a new headmaster and the beginning of their adult lives around the corner, how their relationship will grow is uncertain. Inspired by their real journals, poems, and letters, Bright and Brave follows Regy and Chat through their lives as they struggle with societal pressures, grapple with who they are, and cope with what it means to love.

The cast will feature Trevor Carr (DCL: Disney Dreams), Jack Saleeby, Taylor Rae Almonte (Motown: The Musical Nat'l Tour), Joshua William Green (Finding Neverland Nat'l Tour), Justin Glass (NCL: Grease), Justin Chevalier (Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theatre Festl: The Lady Aoi) and Chris Dippel (Founding Member, New York Neo-Futurists).

The production is directed by Peter Charney, features music direction by Jason Belanger and choreography by Michael Persson. Elisa Galindez serves as assistant director/choreographer. Bright and Brave features set design by Roni Sipp, lighting design by Emilio Maxwell Cerci and costume design by J Nick Gonzalez and Andrew Walsh.

Performances will be held on Friday, November 8; Saturday, November 9; Friday, November 15; Saturday, November 16; Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23. All performances begin at 7pm. The Dixon Place cocktail lounge opens at 6:00pm and your patronage supports the theater. General admission tickets are $21 in advance or $24 at the door. Student / Senior and idNYC tickets are $18 in advance or $21 at the door. The running time of Bright and Brave is 2 hours, with an intermission.

For tickets and more information: http://dixonplace.org/performances/bright-and-brave-2019/





