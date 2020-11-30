Dixon Place Presents BLACKBLADE - A Fantasy Radio Play

Dixon Place presents a new fantasy radio drama: BLACKBLADE is written by Arif Silverman and directed by Lillian Wooten White, available through the Dixon Place website from December 13th through January 10th. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034340; there will be a talkback with the artists on December 13th at 8:30pm EST.

Told in four short episodes, BLACKBLADE reveals the climax of a decades-long witch hunt through various perspectives: a charismatic wayfarer who has seen more of the world than almost anyone else alive; the bartender of a famed tavern with a wild history of violence; two of the most brutal, feared assassins the world has ever known. Featuring ancient forests, mythical creatures, and unearthly magic, BLACKBLADE tells the story of a world wracked with power struggles and environmental crisis.

BLACKBLADE is the second part of a theatrical fantasy series called THE TITAN CYCLE, conceived and written by Arif Silverman, and developed and directed by Lillian White. Each play tells a standalone story with its own cast of characters, chronicling sixty years of tumultuous political and environmental transformations in a world not unlike our own.

More info here: https://sites.google.com/view/blackbladeatdp/home?authuser=0

An avid reader of fantasy, Silverman is eager to bring more of the genre to life onstage - and to see America's diversity more fully reflected through it. "In spite of my love for fantasy, I don't feel like there's ever been a character in any mainstream fantasy narrative where I felt fully represented. I'm sure that sentiment is shared by a lot of people of color. One of my biggest goals as an artist is to create worlds that feature incredibly diverse ensembles. The more diverse the story is, and the more equity each of these characters have in the story, the greater the odds that more people like me will feel seen when they experience it."

BLACKBLADE features Angelica Sumner, Lynda Cortez, Ernest Emmanuel Peeples, Sierra Doss, Brandon Bogle, Saima Huq, Andre Sguerra, Katie Spurgin, Katy Early, and Arif Silverman.

An artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place is a Bessie and Obie Award-winning non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, circus arts, literature & visual art at all stages of development. Presenting over 1000 creators a year, this local haven inspires & encourages diverse artists of all stripes & callings to take risks, generate new ideas & consummate new practices.

The artist's experience is given top priority through our professional atmosphere and remuneration, and their process is enhanced through the reaction of our adventurous audiences. Dixon Place is a local haven for creativity as well as an international model for the open exploration of the process of creation. If you have work that would be appropriate for Dixon Place, please read our open submissions policy.

