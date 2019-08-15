Dirty Minds Theatre Company Presents HEAD OVER HEELS

Dirty Minds Theatre Company, a brand new not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) Theatre Company, is thrilled to announce its inaugural production, the New York premiere of Broadway's HEAD OVER HEELS at Theatre 80 in lower Manhattan.

Performances are Friday, August 23rd at 7pm, Saturday August 24th at 2pm and 7pm. All proceeds will be donated to The Ali Forney Center which supports homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4294801

HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. It played its final Broadway performance on January 16th, 2019. This laugh-out-loud modern musical fairy tale is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You." A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

The cast includes Zephyr Ciesar (Gynecia), Elisa Galindez (Pamela), J Nick Gonzalez (Pythio), Bailey McCall (Mopsa), Grace McCarney (Philoclea), Jacob Waldron (Basilius), Andrew Willis-Woodward (Dametas), Ray Robinson (Musidorus); And ensemble members Kyle James Adam, Renee Gagner, Tatiana Green, Nick Gurinsky, Mackenzie Jones, Joey Kipp, Sarah Kowalski, Nicole Pietrangelo and Jack Saleeby.

The Head Over Heels Artistic Team includes Aimée Francis (Director), Rob Baumgartner (Musical Director), Michael Persson (Choreographer), Bailey Frankenberg (Fight Choreographer) and Nat DiMario (Stage Manager).

Dirty Minds Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting LGBTQ charities in New York City. All proceeds from the production of HEAD OVER HEELS will be donated to The Ali Forney Center. The Ali Forney Center is the largest and most comprehensive program in the nation dedicated to meeting the needs of homeless LGBTQ youth.

Dirty Minds Theatre Company operates under Artistic Director, Aimée Francis and Co-Founders Grace McCarney, J Nick Gonzalez and Cate DiGirolamo.





