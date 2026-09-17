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Dionne Warwick And Jon Secada to Headline DEBORAH SILVER & FABULOUS FRIENDS at Carnegie Hall

The special benefit concert will take place on Sunday, October 11 at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

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Dionne Warwick And Jon Secada to Headline DEBORAH SILVER & FABULOUS FRIENDS at Carnegie Hall

Voices will come together at Carnegie Hall this fall when Scott Stander presents Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends: Voices for ALS, a special benefit concert on Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City. 100% of ticket proceeds will support research towards finding a cure for ALS.

Silver, a Grammy-nominated songstress with #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz albums, has recorded duets with top artists in the business. This includes Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel, Ronnie Milsap, Pam Tillis, Steve Tyrell and Jazz icon Diane Schuur, with whom she just released their dynamic duet of 'The Lady Is A Tramp.'

Produced by Scott Stander, the one-night-only event will feature music icon Dionne Warwick, 3-Time Grammy Award-Winning recording artist Jon Secada and his daughter, Broadway's Mikaela Secada, and social media jazz sensation Stella Cole, bringing together generations of remarkable talent for an evening dedicated to raising funds and awareness in the fight against ALS (known to many as Lou Gehrig's Disease).

Creating a lineup that bridges generations and musical styles, Silver noted 'Ms. Warwick's voice is part of the soundtrack of our lives. There is such grace and heart behind every song she sings. Jon's voice has moved audiences for decades, and watching him share the stage with his daughter is going to be truly unforgettable. Stella Cole represents this wonderful new generation keeping the Great American Songbook alive. This isn't just about performing at Carnegie Hall. It's about using that stage to shine a light on ALS. If our music can help bring us even one step closer to a cure, then every note we sing will have a purpose.'

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