Details Revealed for THE NONSENSE LAB at Target Margin Theater

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Target Margin Theater will kick off its 2026-2027 season with The Nonsense Lab, a three-week performance festival of new work that explores the theme of Nonsense. Running September 17 – October 3, 2026, The Nonsense Lab will offer three productions, each for six performances, and three 1-night events at Target Margin Theater’s The Doxsee. Tickets, which start at $20, are now on sale.

All the Lab Artists start with two questions: how can we work meaningfully with the nonsense around us? How can we create poetry and beauty through nonsense itself? Their artistic responses include Let Me Be an Animal, an evening-length dance by choreographer Caroline Fermin celebrating the slow, awkward, sweaty, and questioning parts of ourselves; Target Margin’s Associate Artistic Director Adam M. Kassim creates an explosion of politics, pop culture, and history in We’ll Jump Off That Bridge When We Get There; and toy theater creator / puppeteer Kathleen Kennedy Tobin builds a tiny cruel nonsense universe called The Charnel House.

The Nonsense Lab Schedule & Details

Let Me Be An Animal

Choreographed by Caroline Fermin

September 18, 26, 27 at 7pm; September 19 at 4pm; October 2 at 9pm; October 3 at 2pm

In a society filled with algorithmic dead ends, deepfakes, and trends like biohacking and min-maxing, what makes a human a human is freshly up for debate— again. Online and in life, we are shown potentials for optimizing the human body at an exhausting rate. Let Me Be An Animal is about slowing down, giving up some control, and celebrating the exquisite nature of human responsiveness. Collaborators include composer and musician Robert Boston, foley arrangements by Trey McGee, and performers Thy-Lan Alcalay, Lauren Aureus, Miranda Blumanstock, Nova Persio, and Alexis Vinzons.

We’ll Jump Off That Bridge When We Get There

Created and Directed by Adam M. Kassim

September 17, 20, 25 and October 2 at 7pm; September 26 and October 3 at 4pm

It’s a disorienting and fractured world - history is manipulated, documents are shredded, and even knowledge is lynched. As the trash piles up, how do you find connection in a system created to isolate? Better hold onto your neck! We’ll Jump Off That Bridge When We Get There is a theatrical event that blends history, pop culture, and current news to explode the chaotic nonsense in which we find ourselves. Collaborators include designer Brian Lady and an ensemble of 5 performers.

The Charnel House

Created and Performed by Kathleen Kennedy Tobin

September 19, 24 and October 1, 3 at 7pm; September 20, 27 at 4pm

In The Charnel House, shadow puppetry and toy theater explore memories of past lives reflected in every corner of our city. The artifacts of history pile up and are crushed beneath our feet. Look, we continue to love in the time of apocalypse and search for a human and humane world amongst the rubble. Collaborators include composer Eamon Goodman and an ensemble of puppeteers.

One-time music and artistic events enrich the program. On Tuesday, September 22, TMT Community Café for the Nonsensical will feature a collective reading of Entertainer Zero Machine: A Cyber Peep Show Lyric of Illegitimate Theater by Ron Allen. Saskia Lane leads our Nonsense Music Night on Monday, September 28 and Theresa Buchheister assembles a Nonsense Performance Night on Wednesday, September 30. Both Saskia and Theresa will curate a gathering of artists to offer a confetti cannon of nonsense in all its artistic forms.

The additional creative team for The Nonsense Lab includes Emily Bubeck (production manager), Megan Lang (lighting director), and Joseph Shaw (production manager).

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