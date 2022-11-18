Derek McLane, Eila Mell & Moisés Kaufman to Discuss DESIGNING BROADWAY at Barnes & Noble

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The event will take place on Monday, November 28 at 7:00pm at The Barnes & Noble - Union Square.

The Barnes & Noble - Union Square announced a discussion and signing for Tony and Emmy Award-winning set designer Derek McLane and entertainment and fashion writer Eila Mell's new book, Designing Broadway: How Derek McLane and Other Acclaimed Set Designers Create the Visual World of Theatre. With a discussion lead by Tony and Emmy nominated director and playwright Moisés Kaufman.

The event will take place on Monday, November 28 at 7:00pm at The Barnes & Noble - Union Square (33 East East 17th Street). Admission can be purchased at stores.barnesandnoble.com with the following options: Book Admission - $49.04 which includes entrance to the event, copy of Designing Broadway and admission to signing line with Derek McLane and Eila Mell. Gift Card Admission - $5.00 which includes one $5 B&N gift card, and admission to signing line with Derek McLane and Eila Mell. It is highly recommended that guests wear a mask inside. Socially distanced photos will be allowed, no memorabilia will be signed.

In this richly illustrated and information-packed celebration of Broadway set design, Tony Award-winning designer Derek McLane explores the craft while reflecting on some of the greatest stage productions of the past few decades.

Together with other leading set design and theatre talents, McLane invites us into the immersive and exhilarating experience of building the striking visual worlds that have brought so many of our favorite stories to life. Discover how designers generate innovative ideas, research period and place, solve staging challenges, and collaborate with directors, projectionists, costume designers, and other artists to capture the essence of a show in powerful scenic design.

With co-writer Eila Mell, McLane and contributors discuss Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton, Hadestown, Beautiful, and many more of the most iconic productions of our generation. Among the Broadway luminaries who contribute are John Lee Beatty, Danny Burstein, Cameron Crowe, Ethan Hawke, Moisés Kaufman, Carole King, Kenny Leon, Santo Loquasto, Kathleen Marshall, Lynn Nottage, David Rabe, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Wallace Shawn, John Leguizamo, and Robin Wagner.

Filled with personal sketches and photographs from the artists' archives, this stunningly designed book is truly a behind-the-scenes journey that theatre fans will love.

Designing Broadway is available everywhere books are sold, November 22, 2022.



