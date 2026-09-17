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David Javerbaum's THE DOG SHOW is Coming to The Triad Theater

The Off-Broadway production begins performances on October 13, with opening set for October 18 and runs through November 29. 

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David Javerbaum's THE DOG SHOW is Coming to The Triad Theater

​The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay, a new comedy by 13-time Emmy winner and two-time Grammy winner David Javerbaum, will play The Triad Theater. Directed by Richard Israel, the Off-Broadway production begins performances on October 13, with opening set for October 18 and runs through November 29. 

The Dog Show is inspired by a simple idea: dogs are wonderful, indispensable, and endlessly fascinating. In The Dog Show, actors perform a series of monologues from the dogs’ perspective, giving voice to the thoughts, feelings, opinions, and obsessions that humans can only imagine. How do dogs really feel about taking baths? Sticking their heads out of car windows? Working as police dogs? And, most importantly, sniffing another dog’s behind?

Through these imagined canine perspectives, The Dog Show explores the wonderfully strange world of dogs, and the very human tendency to see ourselves in them through loyalty, love, and a zest for life.

The Dog Show features casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting, and Aidan Cleary and Labhaoise Magee at Fair Play Productions are the general managers. Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

In a first, there will be two pairs of Pooch Seats available at each performance. Priced at $129, Pooch Seats consist of a chair for the dog parent and a pet bed for their canine companion.

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