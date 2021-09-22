Dates and Ticket Information Announced for KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop announced today dates and ticket information for Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord by NYTW Usual Suspect Kristina Wong (Kristina Wong for Public Office) and directed by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Chay Yew (Oedipus El Rey). Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord will begin previews on Monday October 25, 2021, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003), and is set to open on Thursday November 4, for a limited run through Sunday November 21, 2021.

On Day 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic, NYTW Usual Suspect Kristina Wong began sewing masks out of old bedsheets and bra straps on her Hello Kitty sewing machine. Before long, she was leading the Auntie Sewing Squad, a work-from-home sweatshop of hundreds of volunteers-including children and her own mother-to fix the U.S. public health care system while in quarantine. It was a feminist care utopia forming in the midst of crisis. Or was it a mutual aid doomsday cult?

As the demand for masks abates and we begin to return safely to space, Kristina is beginning to put her life together post-pandemic cult leadership. With hilarity and boundless generosity, she invites the audience in on her work building community in isolation, while reflecting on what we've been through and imagining what we want to become. NYTW Usual Suspect Chay Yew (The Architecture of Loss, Oedipus El Rey) directs.

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord will feature scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee (The Chinese Lady), costume design by Linda Cho (The Great Society), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (The Lucky Ones), and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H.). Katie Ailinger (The Thanksgiving Play) will serve as Stage Manager.

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts.

The performance schedule for Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord is as follows:

·Week of October 25: Monday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday-Saturday at 8pm

·Week of November 1: Monday-Wednesday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm & 7pm

·Week of November 8: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm & 7pm

·Week of November 15: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

In preparing for a return to in-person gathering, NYTW is committed to keeping the health and safety of its audiences, artists and staff a top priority. Everyone's experience and comfort level with the pandemic will look different and NYTW is committed to a whole person approach in safety-first customer service. Changes include updates to ventilation and air filtration systems, creation of a COVID Compliance Team, flexible exchange and past-date policies. In compliance with New York City guidelines, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. Masks are required at all times inside the building and theatre. For updated information about evolving COVID policies, please visit nytw.org/covid.

Single tickets for Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord start at $30 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets are available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on October 25th and 26th. Tickets will be available beginning Thursday September 23 at 12pm at NYTW.org.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

NYTW is pleased to announce a new ticketing initiative for the 2021/22 season which will offer free tickets at all performances to members of our theatre community who lost work during the pandemic and may find cost a barrier to entry to attending shows and participating fully in the return to in-person performances.

A simple submission form will enable participants to select a free ticket from available locations via the NYTW ticketing system, just as they would if they were purchasing. A limited number of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. While NYTW won't be able to accommodate every single person who would benefit from the opportunity, the theater hopes in some small way to be of service to the community as it continues to rebuild. For more information about the initiative, visit nytw.org/covid-ticket-initiative.