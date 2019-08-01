Dates Announced For The Upcoming 20at20 Promotion

The Off Broadway Alliance has announced that its hugely popular semi-annual ticket promotion 20at20 will return from September 3 to September 22, 2019. 20at20 makes $20 tickets available to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes prior to curtain for 20 days. This year's participated shows will be announced soon, to be the first to know when the shows are announced sign-up at 20at20.com

Now in its 13th year, 20at20 has become one of New York's most eagerly anticipated promotions for people who want to see exciting shows at steeply discounted prices, making live, up-close-and-personal, up-to-the-minute, and classical theater accessible to everyone for about the price of a pizza. Past participants have included Jersey Boys, STOMP, Gazillion Bubble Show, The Imbible and many more.

Peter Breger, President of the Off Broadway Alliance, said "We are thrilled to present 20at20 for its 13th year. It's a wonderful program that gives theatre lovers a chance to see shows they may not have considered seeing before, for only $20."

During 20at20, you can see six or seven of these shows for less than the price of one Broadway ticket. Just show up twenty minutes before curtain to purchase $20 tickets at the box office for participating productions. Here's your chance to catch up on shows you may have missed, get a sneak peek of the newest hits, or revisit a favorite show - all for just 20 bucks.

20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York."

20at20 Terms and Conditions: All tickets subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. Offer valid only at the box office on the day of the performance twenty minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid September 3rd to September 22nd.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You