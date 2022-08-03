Darkfield Premieres Acclaimed Shows FLIGHT and SEANCE At Arts District Brooklyn

DARKFIELD, the UK-based creators of deeply intense, immersive, audio experiences that blend theatre, technology, and 360-degree sound, premieres its acclaimed shows "FLIGHT" and "SEANCE" at ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, a state-of-the-art immersive and experiential arts venue, located in Greenpoint (25 Franklin Street).

The official opening night for both works is Thursday, August 4. Created for thrill-seekers and novices alike, "FLIGHT" and "SEANCE" are presented in complete darkness, inside customized 40-foot shipping containers, and have played to sold-out houses in the UK- including Edinburgh's Festival Fringe, the world's largest arts festival - Australia, Mexico, and South Korea.

Artistic Directors David Rosenberg and Glen Neath have been collaborating for the last decade and co-founded DARKFIELD in 2016. Rosenberg was a founding member of UK's famed Shunt, a site-specific, performance artist collective; his work is primarily as a director for the stage, including public performance projects. Neath has written novels, plays for radio, for the stage, and in non-theatre locations. Most recently, their social impact audio piece, "Intravene," on the overdose crisis in Vancouver (produced in partnership with Crackdown and Brenda Longfellow and funded by the UK-Canada Immersive Exchange programme), received its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, part of the Tribeca Immersive main competition. Other DARKFIELD works include "COMA" and "EULOGY."

Additionally, ArtsDistrict Brooklyn (a/k/a AD/BK) will feature "Limitless AI" by renowned contemporary Turkish artists Ferdi Alici and Eylul Alici of Ouchhh Studio (Istanbul) - creators of the award-winning, global sensation, "Poetic AI," seen by millions worldwide.

AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences - unmediated by goggles or glasses - with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, music, film, live entertainment and more. The AD/BK 25,000 square-foot footprint has an open-air patio space. A café and NFT gallery with works for sale from the mainstage show is also planned for phase two of the venue, later this fall.

AD/BK is located at 25 Franklin Street (Greenpoint) Brooklyn, NY 11222. Tickets range from $30-$49.50. All three shows can be enjoyed in one outing, or purchased à la carte. For the playing schedule and showtimes, visit "tickets" at www.ArtsDistrict.live.