Darius de Haas to Appear as a Special Guest on THE JIM MASTERS SHOW LIVE!

Tune in tonight at 7pm eastern, 4pm pacific.

Obie Award winner, Darius de Haas, will appear as the special guest on THE Jim Masters SHOW LIVE!. tonight at 7pm eastern, 4pm pacific.

Darius will discuss his Broadway career; his vocal work on the hit show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and the very exciting news of the newly announced Black Theater United Coalition. The group of Black Theater and Industry Artists was formed this past June by Darius, Tony winners Billy Porter and Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and others to focus on awareness, accountability, advocacy and action.

Obie Award winner Darius de Haas, for his performance in Running Man has also been seen on Broadway in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Rent, Carousel, Marie Christine, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, and Shuffle Along. His other theatrical credits include Children of Eden, the first national tour of Once On This Island, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, and more. His recent TV credits include Dietland and Emmy nominated The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while recordings include Quiet Please (Bridge Records), Day Dream: Variations on Strayhorn (PS Classics), and Ice On The Hudson.

In addition, De Haas serves on the International Board of Directors for Covenant House serving homeless youth throughout the U.S. and South America.

THE Jim Masters SHOW LIVE! is a popular, daily, LIVE entertainment, lifestyle, talk show series hosted by television, radio, multimedia personality/host, Jim Masters. Jim's career spans the decades with experience as a Television and Radio Host / Spokesperson / On- Camera Talent / Correspondent-Reporter / Celebrity Interviewer / Radio Host / Infomercial Host / Shopping Show Host / Talk Show Host/ Commercial Actor / Emcee / Voice-Talent / Writer / Producer .

Tune in:

The Official YouTube and FB pages: www.youtube.com/jimmasterstv and

www.facebook.com/jimmasterstv

