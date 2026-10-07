Daniel May and Viveca Chow to Star in THE MUSIC MAN Concert Version at Play Ailey Citigroup Theater
The concerts will take place on Sunday, October 18 and Monday, October 19 at the Ailey Citigroup Theatre.
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP in partnership with PS 124 Yung Wing Elementary School in Chinatown, will present two performances of the concert version of Meredith Willson's “The Music Man”, the six-time,Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. The concerts will take place on Sunday, October 18 at 7:30pm and Monday, October 19 at 7:30pm at the Ailey Citigroup Theatre.
The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.
Directed by Steven Eng, with choreography by Baayork Lee, costumes by Dustin Cross, the cast will feature Daniel May as Harold Hill, and Viveca Chow as Marian Paroo, with principal cast members Elaine Baez, Beatrice Goddard Beggs, Eymard Meneses Cabling, Juan Castro, Andy Danh, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Lydia Gaston, Rebecca Larkin, Whit K. Lee, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Mukta Phatak, Herman Sebek, Viet Vo, Lucas Wu and ensemble members Chadwick Balen, Arielle Ploy Dettmer, Austin Wong Harper, Miya Heulitt, Alicia Kee, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Maile Oravitz, Avelina Kiyome Sanchez, Cole Hong Sisser, Oscar Tomosada, Yuha Ukai, Haoyi Wen.
Alexander Tom is Music Director. Associate Direction by Cassey Kikuchi Kivnick, Associate Choreography by David Grindrod, Assistant Choreography by Andrew Winans, Assistant Musical Direction by Alex Ngo, Assistant Stage Management by Alyssa Bernstein, Assistant Costume Direction by Robin Levine. The production stage manager is Metika Begleiter. Casting by Michael Cassara and Andrea Zee.
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