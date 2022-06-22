Dan Lauria to Star in Staged Reading of LAST DAY by Richard Vetere

Eric Krebs & THEATER555 will present a staged reading of Last Day by Richard Vetere.

Inspired by the William Butler Yeats quote, "The beautiful and innocent have no enemy but time." Last Day is a vigorous exploration of love & friendship at the end of the 20th Century.

Two gravediggers in Queens, a murder, adultery, and unbreakable bonds.

LAST DAY will be presented with:

Dan Lauria (Wonder Years), Lou Martini Jr. (The Sopranos), and Maja Wampuszyc (The Immigrant).

Performance Details:

Date: Monday, July 18th

@ 7:00 PM

Location: Theater555

555 W. 42nd Street

(Between 10/11th Ave.)

LAST DAY

By Richard Vetere

Directed by

Alice Jankell

Starring:

Dan Lauria

Lou Martini Jr.

Maja Wampuszyc

Stage Directions Read By:

Julian Shatkin

Must RSVP*

Tickets are FREE

lastdayreservations@gmail.com

*Please wear a mask during the performance

About The THEATER555 Reading Series

Created to bring new plays to New York audiences, established playwrights are invited to recommend emerging playwrights. Since May, Eric Krebs' and THEATER555 has presented playwrights Lyle Kessler, Amanda Moresco, Javier Molina and Gabriel Furman to full houses featuring acclaimed artists including Ellen Burstyn, Margaret Ladd, Bobby Moresco, Victor Slezak, Sam Waterston & more. The series is curated by Artistic Directors Ylfa Edelstein and Dan Lauria. The readings are free to the public but reservations are necessary.

Cast & Creatives Bios:

Richard Vetere (Writer/Actor) The Third Miracle (Simon & Schuster). Co-wrote the screenplay adaptation starring Ed Harris, directed by Agnieszka Holland and produced by Francis Ford Coppola. He wrote the teleplay adaptation of his published play The Marriage Fool which is currently streaming on Amazon starring Walter Matthau, Carol Burnett and John Stamos. His plays include One Shot, One Kill (Primary Stages NYC); Machiavelli (Archlight Theater NYC); Caravaggio (Silk Crossing Theater, Chicago); Gangster Apparel (Old Red Lion, London); Lady McBeth and Her Lover (Directors Company, NYC).

Alice Jankell (Director) Alice helped create and develop new Broadway musicals for Disney. She was Associate Artistic Director of Williamstown Theatre Festival, as well as Creative Director of F.A.B. (For, About & By) Women at The Barrow Group. She has worked in theaters throughout the country, as well as in film and television. Just before Covid, Alice directed AN ENCHANTED APRIL Off-Broadway. Recently, Alice directed and filmed Craig Lucas' brand new play, MORE BEAUTIFUL. New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect, member of The Actors Studio PDW, National Musical Theatre Workshop, and co-founder of Putnam Theatre Alliance. https://www.alicejankell.com AEA/SAG-AFTRA/Dramatist Guild

Dan Lauria (Actor) has performed in over 70 guest actor roles on episodic television and in a score of films and many Movie of The Week productions. Dan has also performed in over fifty Equity off-off, Off and Broadway productions including The Narrator in A Christmas Story the Musical and Coach Vince Lombardi in Lombardi. Dan is best known to the public as Jack Arnold, the Dad, on the ABC Emmy winning TV show The Wonder Years.

Lou Martini Jr. (Actor) has been working since 1964. He has amassed hundreds of credits in theater, film, and television. He is best known for his numerous recurring television roles, such as The Sopranos, Manifest, and currently as counselor Ron Freddo on NBC's Law & Order: SVU. Lou's latest film work includes Windows on The World with Edward James Olmos and Alto with Annabella Sciorra. Lou won the best lead actor at the prestigious Houston World Fest for the black comedy Suicide Notes. Theater credits include the original production of Tony N Tina's wedding off-Broadway, New York, and regional productions of Wild Children (the life story of Vincent Pastore), and Centennial Casting. Also, Richard Vetere's Gangster Apparel and a reading of Zagłada directed by Alice Jankell at the Kosciuszko Foundation. Currently, Lou is workshopping a new Broadway musical about the life of legendary songwriter Doc Pomus.

Maja Wampuszyc (Actor) Film & TV credits include The Immigrant (Cannes & NY Film Festival); Law & Order: SVU, The Knick; Madam Secretary; Search Party. On & OFF Broadway: Irena's Vow; Lady Macbeth and Her Lover; House of Connelly; Foggy Bottom; An Oak Tree (Obie Award); The Pearl Theatre; Precious Stones, and pool (no water). March 2020: Anna Akhmatova in Night Shadows Or: One Hundred Million Voices Shouting at Irondale. In 2021, Ayn Rand in The Disciple for Thirdwing, LTD. A member of the PDW Actors Studio, she has collaborated as a director and actress with Richard Vetere on four new plays including the newly published Zagłada which was read at the Kosciuszko Foundation and directed by Alice Jankell. Zagłada will have its World Premiere at Ensemble Stage's 2022 Summer Mainstage Season in North Carolina starring Maja Wampuszyc. A member of The Actors Gym, AEA, SAG and represented by Bret Adams Ltd.

Julian Shatkin (Stage Directions) starred in feature films including LIKE SUNDAY, LIKE RAIN opposite Leighton Meester, CHOSEN opposite Harvey Keitel, and TICKY TACKY opposite Oscar Isaacs. He is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts, and currently attends the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Presented at Theater555

A New York City theater owned and operated by longtime off-Broadway and Broadway producer Eric Krebs, whose long career has included the building and operating of the former John Houseman and Douglas Fairbanks Theaters on 42nd Street's Theater Row for over 20 years.