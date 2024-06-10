Damon Daunno, Ally Bonino & More to Lead THE JORDAN & AVERY SHOW In Concert At Ars Nova ANTFest 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The two-hander THE JORDAN & AVERY SHOW will appear as part of Ars Nova ANTFest 2024 at Ars Nova's 54th St Theater (511 West 54th St.) on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets are priced on a sliding scale starting at $5 and all box office proceeds go straight to the artists.

THE JORDAN & AVERY SHOW follows a pair of broke-ass bestie Youtube comedians being evicted from the 3 bedroom apartment they can no longer afford. Their drunk, desperate, sarcastic, musical video about it goes viral which changes their world. They perform on talk shows, get a shot at producing their own (basic cable) show, but also slowly unravel not talking about who they lost in the third bedroom.

THE JORDAN & AVERY SHOW is written by Jay Adana and directed by Jess McLeod. Music direction is by Diana Lawrence and Skyler Fortgang accompanies. The sad comedy was previously developed at The Eugene O'Neill Musical Theater Conference and currently under commission by Theater Latté Da.

The roles of Jordan and Avery are written for any ethnicity or gender and will be played interchangeably throughout the night by an all star cast. Featured performers include Ally Bonino (Suffs), Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!, The Lonely Few), Ashley D Kelley (Shucked, Insatiable), Alexander Gemignani (Hamilton), Manu Narayan (Company), Jon-Michael Reese (The Fires), Sushma Saha (1776), Nora Schell (Cats: A Jellicle Ball), Cindy Tsai (The Chinese Lady), Jason Veasey (Only Murders in the Building, A Strange Loop), and writer Jay Adana.

Streaming will be available through Ars Nova Supra. For tickets, visit arsnovanyc.com.

