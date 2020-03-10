DREAMING OF 1975 Will Premiere at The Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation in collaboration with the Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College have announced the co-production of and world premiere of a new musical, DREAMING OF 1975, and benefit featuring the Bessie Award-winning Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7pm.

Dreaming Of 1975 is an original musical produced by the Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, which is celebrating its 19th performing season. It will feature a 20-member ensemble cast comprised of twelve dancers, seven musicians and seminal African music and dances that were rooted in the 70's. Yao Ababio, Co-Founder of the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation and Artistic Director of the Dance Theater, wrote the musical and will also serve as the Director and Executive Producer. The Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater made its professional debut performance at York College in 2003. Proceeds from the benefit are being donated to the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation.

"We're truly honored and excited to be returning to York College with a new work. They took a chance on us when we were in our very embryonic stages as dance/drum ensemble," noted Asase Yaa's Co-Founder and Executive Director, Osei Williams. We sincerely appreciate Kwame Clarke's (Interim Director of the Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College) continued support of our artistic mission to present works that educate, enrich and enrich our community about the historical excellence and beauty in African arts and culture."

The musical is being presented at THE MILTON G. BASSIN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER at YORK COLLEGE, 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, New York on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7pm. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 718-262-2840, or visiting www.yorkpac.com.

DREAMING OF 1975 is inspired by the widespread birth of thousands of children born in 1975 during the rise of African Spirituality throughout the Diaspora. The work also pays homage to seminal African artists and pioneers who were devoted to building families and strong communities. Later a cultural renaissance emerged in the US (the "Black Arts Movement") when African American's openly embraced African aesthetics, culture, art forms, fashion its music which was driven by several notable artists such as: Nana Yao Opare Dinizulu, Baba Olatunji, Pearl Primus, Katherine Dunham, Chief Bey, and Nina Simone, among others.





