DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens Off-Broadway In September

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen will run for a limited 18-week engagement, September 4 – January 7, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Opening night is September 18. Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Geffen), Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features a company of fearless actors including Jordan Boatman (Medea at BAM, The Niceties), Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and The Starcatcher), James Daly (Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival, Hulu's “Letterkenny”), Ellen Harvey (How To Succeed, Present Laughter) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Disney's Newsies, Tuck Everlasting). Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.

 

Bram Stoker's horror classic gets a riotous makeover in this lightning-fast comedic reimagining that celebrates goth, camp, sexuality, and the magic of live theatre. This 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-change romp features a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. When he sets his sights on the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Percy Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum. With a cast of brilliant quick take comedians, this Dracula will make you scream... with laughter.

 

“In re-reading Dracula, we were surprised and intrigued by the boldness with which Stoker, a closeted gay man in Victorian England, plays with sexuality and gender norms,” says director/co-writer Gordon Greenberg. Co-writer Steve Rosen adds “we wanted to celebrate him and, at the same time, send up his moody, broody melodrama in the spirit of some of our comedic heroes like Charles Ludlam, Monty Python and Mel Brooks.” In regards to the New World Stages production, Greenberg continues, “We are so fortunate to have assembled an extraordinary company of top-notch comedic actors whose fearlessness and hilarity make the whole experience feel like a party. We hope our Dracula gives audiences of all ages the chance to forget about their troubles and just laugh their heads off for a while.”

 

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features scenic design by Tijana Bjelajac, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by Victoria Deiorio, and wig and hair design by Ashley Rae Callahan. General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical. Production management is by Intuitive Production Management, and production stage management is by Morgan Holbrook. Casting is by JZ Casting. Drew & Dane Productions is producing the Off-Broadway production, with Dori Berinstein (The Prom) serving as Executive Producer.

 

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors was commissioned and originally produced by Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director/Chief Executive) in 2019. In 2020, it was adapted as a radio play for The Broadway Podcast Network with an all-star cast including Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Richard Kind, Rob McClure, Ashley Park, Christopher Sieber, and John Stamos. Productions followed at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany and Segal Centre for Performing Arts in Montreal. A hit with critics and audiences alike, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors has been praised by the Albany Times Union as “a raucous comedy, done with impeccable adroitness …stuffed with sight gags, wordplay and lightning-fast costume changes,” and described as “a delicious comedic romp” by Berkshire Edge. McGill Daily calls the play “a sexy retelling of the classic 1897 novel that leans into contemporary gender roles with an unprecedented comedic angle. … not to be missed.” BroadwayWorld calls it a “lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud comedy.”

LISTINGS INFORMATION: Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors will play a 18-week limited engagement September 4 – January 7, at New World Stages, Stage 5 (340 West 50th Street.) Opening night is September 18. Performances are Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7PM, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Tickets are $99 - $119. Premium seating is available. Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200. For more information, visit www.DraculaComedy.com

 




