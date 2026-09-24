DJ Hills' HORSEGIRL & COWDADDY is Coming to Soho Rep

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Soho Rep will kick off 2027 with the world premiere production of DJ Hills's Horsegirl & Cowdaddy, directed by Adil Mansoor, February 20-March 21 (opening March 8) in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons. A co-production with The Wilma Theater, where it began performances September 22 and runs through October 4, 2026 prior to performances in New York.

Horsegirl, a trans woman in her thirties, lives a life of easy routine alongside her father, Cowdaddy, in rural Pennsylvania. When she falls for Bethel, a magnetic Teach for America fellow who just rolled into town, their relationship sparks a fantastical metamorphosis. Full of wry humor and queer desire, Horsegirl & Cowdaddy is about the expansive joy of finding freedom in your own backyard.

Lindsay Smiling, a beloved actor in the Philadelphia theater community who recently became the sole Artistic Director of the Wilma, has been attached to the play through its development in the role of Cowdaddy. Soho Rep audiences saw Samora de la Brisa in a larger-than-life performance in Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members. In Horsegirl & Cowdaddy, de la Brisa gets the opportunity to give a different type of virtuosic performance: in the soft strength and vulnerability of Horsegirl. Ni-Ni plays Bethel in their second-ever professional production following their Off-Broadway debut in NAATCO's Isabel.

Mansoor and an inventive creative team bring Horsegirl & Cowdaddy's expressive landscape to life in handcrafted spectacle. They include Lane LaVonne (Assistant Director), Jian Jung (Set Designer), Kate McGee (Lighting Designer), Rebecca Kanach (Costume Designer), Erik Ruin (Puppet Designer), Johnny Gasper (Sound Designer), and Leo Mock (Intimacy Coordinator and Dramaturg). The production team also includes Lay Hoon Tan (Production Manager) and Jo Fernandez (Stage Manager).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming