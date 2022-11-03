Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DEAD + ALIVE Makes World Premiere in New York This Month

DEAD + ALIVE runs November 29 - December 10, 2022 at the Connelly Theater.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

DEAD + ALIVE Makes World Premiere in New York This Month

Drama Desk Award nominee One Year Lease Theater Company presents the world premiere of DEAD + ALIVE, conceived by Helen Hayes and Edinburgh Stage Award winner Richard Saudek, and co-directed by Pher and Saudek, with original live music by Benjamin Domask-Ruh.

Dark, whimsical and inspired by death (and clowning), DEAD + ALIVE follows a devoted clown duo (performed by Helen Hayes winner Richard Saudek and Dana Dailey) as one clown mourns their partner's death while trying to keep their soul from escaping to run amok as a dybbuk. Set to live music, Jewish burial rituals meet classic vaudevillian clown routines in this delightfully funny and deeply moving show about partnership, loss and the difficult realization that the show--just like life--must go on.

The production team includes Driscoll Otto (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Brendan Aanes (Sound Design), Elena Brocade (Costume Design) and Christina M. Woolard (Production Stage Manager).

DEAD + ALIVE runs November 29 - December 10, 2022 in a limited engagement at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th St.) in New York City. Previews begin November 29 for a December 1 opening.

Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 5pm. Running time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $25.

DEAD + ALIVE is suitable for adults and theater savvy kids ages 12 and up. Parental discretion is advised due to dark themes of death, grief and the embodiment of the undead.

For more info and to purchase tickets go to https://www.richardsaudek.net/dead--alive.html.

Photo Credit: John Behlmann




The Whale Theatre & Tectonic Theater Project Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Photo
The Whale Theatre & Tectonic Theater Project Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY
The Whale Theater, in association with Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director) will present Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory at Hudson New York's Park Theater (723 Warren Street) Thursday, December 1 - Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Ian Lockwoods GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Returns To Union Hall This Friday! Photo
Ian Lockwood's GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Returns To Union Hall This Friday!
Romance, mystery and a beauty pageant collide in Brooklyn comedian-and-pop-star Ian Lockwood's IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT, coming to Union Hall on November 4th.
Photos: First Look at Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager & More in EVANSTON SALT COST Photo
Photos: First Look at Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager & More in EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
The New Group is now presenting their 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change features Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff. Get a first look at photos here!
Aneesa Folds Joins Shitzprobe To Improvise A Brand New Musical Photo
Aneesa Folds Joins Shitzprobe To Improvise A Brand New Musical
Aneesa Folds, from Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme, and the new Trading Places musical which premiered at The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA earlier this year, is joining the cast of Shitzprobe to improvise a full musical on the spot based on a title made up by the audience!

More Hot Stories For You


The Whale Theatre & Tectonic Theater Project Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORYThe Whale Theatre & Tectonic Theater Project Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY
November 2, 2022

The Whale Theater, in association with Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director) will present Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory at Hudson New York's Park Theater (723 Warren Street) Thursday, December 1 - Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Ian Lockwood's GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Returns To Union Hall This Friday!Ian Lockwood's GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Returns To Union Hall This Friday!
November 2, 2022

Romance, mystery and a beauty pageant collide in Brooklyn comedian-and-pop-star Ian Lockwood's IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT, coming to Union Hall on November 4th.
Mara Romeo Kahlo To Receive The Impacto Latino Award For Her Work Promoting Mexican Art And CultureMara Romeo Kahlo To Receive The Impacto Latino Award For Her Work Promoting Mexican Art And Culture
November 2, 2022

Tomorrow (Thursday) Mara Romeo Kahlo will receive the Impacto Latino award at United Nations headquarters for her extraordinary work promoting Mexican art and culture.
Photos: First Look at Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager & More in EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBINGPhotos: First Look at Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager & More in EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
November 2, 2022

The New Group is now presenting their 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change features Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff. Get a first look at photos here!
Aneesa Folds Joins Shitzprobe To Improvise A Brand New MusicalAneesa Folds Joins Shitzprobe To Improvise A Brand New Musical
November 2, 2022

Aneesa Folds, from Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme, and the new Trading Places musical which premiered at The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA earlier this year, is joining the cast of Shitzprobe to improvise a full musical on the spot based on a title made up by the audience!