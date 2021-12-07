DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE: A ONE-MAN SHOW to Return to NYC

David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show, written by David Dean Bottrell and directed by Guy Stroman, will make its post-Covid return to NYC, featuring additional never-heard-before stories!



David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show begins performances on Wednesday, February 2 for a limited engagement through Wednesday, April 6, which will feature "Bottrell's Birthday Bash," to celebrate his birthday. Press Opening (Review Embargo Lifts) is Wednesday, February 9 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 8 p.m. (The show will be on hiatus from March 2 - 12 to run at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles). Performances are at the Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street Between Columbus and Amsterdam). Tickets are $20 with a two drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased via www.triadnyc.com. For more information, visit www.DavidDeanBottrell.net. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.



David Dean Bottrell (Modern Family, Boston Legal) returns to the Triad stage with his acclaimed storytelling show.



Framed by his efforts to craft the perfect Match.com ad, Bottrell weaves an indelible collage of tales (spicy and tame) about his search to find and understand love. From his "engagement" at age five to a little neighbor girl (for the sole purpose of swinging on her swing set) to believing he has finally found the perfect husband (only to discover his spouse's devastating secret), David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show is a 75-minute comic whirlwind of totally true "love stories."



"We are living in strange, stressful, lonely times," says Bottrell. "And this show is ultimately a life-affirming look at how with a little courage, can still connect."



Fans of The Moth and the New York Times' Modern Love column will fall for the show that played sold-out runs at Dixon Place in NYC and the Comedy Central Stage in LA. David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show was released as an audiobook by Penguin Random House in 2020.



David Dean Bottrell (writer/performer) appeared in the smash comedy revue, Streep Tease: An Evening of Monologues from Meryl Streep Movies Performed by an All-Male Cast at Joe's Pub (as well as the sold-out runs in L.A. and San Francisco). On television, he's played numerous guest star and recurring roles on shows like Modern Family, Blacklist, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Mad Men, True Blood, and Boston Legal. He recently performed on the acclaimed PBS series Stories from the Stage.



Photo credit: John Flynn