DATEME: AN OKCUPID EXPERIMENT Announces Student Rush Policy

Producers Elizabeth Williams and Diane Alexander with Remmel Dickinson, Benjamin Lowy/Adrian Salpeter, John Frost/Suzanne Jones, Robert Dragotta announced a new student rush policy for #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment with first preview tonight at The Westside Theatre. An opening night is set for July 8, 2019.

Rush tickets can only be claimed in-person, at The Westside Theatre box office. A limited number of tickets will be available beginning at 12:00 PM the day of the performance. Those with a valid student ID must present it upon purchase to secure tickets for $25, including the facility fee. Each student ID purchase is limited to two tickets per order.

The cast features Kaitlyn Black, Chris Alvarado, Jonathan Gregg, Eric Lockley, Megan Sikora, Liz Wisan. Jillian Gottlieb, and Jonathan Wagner.

48 million Americans have tried online dating. #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment is the outrageous, true story of one. Robyn Lynne Norris (the show's creator and writer) is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OKCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, Robyn unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation. Part improv, part sketch comedy and entirely hilarious, Robyn makes one conclusive result: there's no algorithm for love.

The creative team for #DateMe features David Arsenault (scenic design), Vanessa Leuck (costume design), Travis McHale (lighting design), Kevin Heard (sound design),Sam Hains (projection and interconnectivity designer), Jonathan Mastro (music director). Tara Rubin Casting CSA serves as casting director and DTE Management is the general manager.

#DateMe was created by Robyn Lynne Norris who wrote the show along with Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti. Developed by Diane Alexander, #DateMe features song lyrics by Robyn Lynne Norris, Frank Caeti, Amanda Blake Davis, Bob Ladewig, original music by Sam Davis. The show is directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.





