Czech Puppet Production A CHRISTMAS CAROL, OY! HANUKKAH, MERRY KWANZAA to Be Presented Virtual Only at TNC

To safely reach the widest possible audience, Theater for the New City (TNC) and Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre (CAMT) have converted their upcoming performance of "A Christmas Carol, Oy! Hanukkah, Merry Kwanzaa" (December 22 to January 2) from live performances to virtual (online) only. The show will be available on-demand beginning December 22 at 8:00 PM and run through January 2, the length of the previously scheduled run.

It's a wonderfully cheery show for sad times and it's ideal for young audiences. But with children over five only recently offered vaccinations and the jabs not approved for kids under five, it was necessary to re-think the presentation to do what's best for its audience and cast.

Streaming tickets will be $10. Existing ticket holders are being offered an unlimited viewing link and refunds are being offered to those who purchased differently-priced tickets in advance.

With the production now available on-demand instead of on a fixed schedule, its audience is now practically unlimited.

"A Christmas Carol, Oy! Hanukkah, Merry Kwanzaa" is a toy-puppet theater extravaganza for all ages. Adapted, directed and reinvented by Vit Horejs, it features over 30 puppets by Milos Kasal including a quartet of Rockettes in Slovak, Moravian and Ruthenian folk costumes and holiday songs in Czech, English, Hebrew, Slovak, Spanish and Swahili. Into Dickens' familiar story is woven a surprising and delightful blend of English, Jewish, African, American and Czech winter rituals and customs, all performed by over three dozen marionettes ranging in size from four to twenty-four inches as well as found objects and toys. Vit Horejs operates the whole cast of puppets, backed up by a live chorus: an "a capella monumentale" choir of Katarina Vizina and Valois Mickens. The set uses a century-old toy marionette theater donated by Madeleine Albright. Set and costume design are by company member Michelle Beshaw, a two-time Innovative Theatre Awards winner.

Complete show info: https://www.jsnyc.com/season/vitxmas2021.htm

Available on-demand December 22, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Presented by Theater for the New City

Tickets $10 (online only)

Buy tickets: www.theaterforthenewcity.net and https://tinyurl.com/s5mwp7e2

Running time 75 minutes.

Audience Info: (212) 254-1109