Cynthia Shaw's VELVET DETERMINATION to be Presented at 59e59 Theater EAST TO EDINBURGH Festival This Month

Growing up in a small desert town in Colorado, pianist/singer/actor Cynthia Shaw loved to play piano, and after her eyes were opened to the wider artistic world outside her hometown by a copy of The New Yorker magazine she picked up in a doctor's waiting-room, she formed a burning ambition to study at the prestigious NYC music school, Manhattan School of Music.

Her award-winning solo show, Velvet Determination, tells the true story of her journey from Pueblo, Colorado, to the Big Apple in search of musical excellence. Virtuoso live piano performances of music by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Debussy and many others illustrate tales of resilience and determination, as discouraging parents, disparaging teachers, disapproving neighbors and not least, her own inner demons threaten to destroy her dreams.

Shaw's career since graduation has been centered on music and performance. She has musical directed over 30 regional and off-Broadway shows, and appeared in many off-off-Broadway shows herself, while her film work has been shown at numerous festivals. This past May she made her cabaret debut with her show, The Spark of Creation! at Don't Tell Mama NYC.

Awards for VELVET DETERMINATION:

• Best Festival Debut, United Solo Festival NYC 2018

• Best Solo Show, Pittsburgh Fringe 2019

• Best Personal Journey, Boulder Fringe 2019

• Best Theatre Production, Galway Fringe 2019

Velvet Determination: July 20 and 22 @ 8:30 pm, July 21 @ 6:30 pm

59E59 Theaters * 59 East 59th Street * New York, NY 10022