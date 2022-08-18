Complete Cast & Creatives Announced for STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL Off-Broadway Return

The award-winning, hit show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, announced today the complete cast and creative team for the Off-Broadway return this fall. Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street) will be transported into satirized versions of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down, with performances set to begin on Monday, September 12th, ahead of an Opening Night on Thursday, September 22nd.



The cast will feature original cast members Caroline Huerta, Garrett Poladian, and SLee, who are joined by Jean Christian Barry, Jamir Brown, Jeremiah Garcia, Dashiell Gregory, Jeffrey Laughrun, Hannah Clarke Levine, Harley Seger, and Shawn W. Smith.



New to the creative team are Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Matthew Solomon (Costume Design), Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Germán Martínez (Sound Design), Brendan McCann (Props Supervisor), Kathleen Rose Gallardo (Production Stage Manager), and Lara Sato (Assistant Stage Manager).



This production reunites original creative team members Jonathan Hogue (Book, Music, & Lyrics), Nick Flatto (Director), Michael Kaish (Music Supervision, Arrangements, & Orchestration), and Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer). The Off-Broadway return features casting by Zachary Spiegel, CSA, with Visceral Entertainment as the production's General Manager, and Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq. as Production Counsel. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue.



Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.



As previously announced, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is taking over the world - in addition to the Off-Broadway return, this fall will see all-new productions in London and Australia.



The London production will set the off-kilter world of Stranger Sings! within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven (Nightshade, Who Put Bella In The Wych Elm?), Stranger Sings! will play The Vaults (Launcelot Street, SE1 7AD), London's home for immersive theatre and alternative arts, for 15 weeks, October 5, 2022 - January 15, 2023. For more information on the London production, and to purchase tickets, please visit: StrangerSingsUK.com.



Turning the Down Under... Upside Down, Australia's Salty Theatre will feature an all-new production in Melbourne at the historic Meat Market (3 Blackwood Street). Directed by Ashley Taylor Tickell (Top Gun! The Musical), Stranger Sings! will play November 3-19, 2022, with additional Australian plans to be announced. For more information on the Australian production please visit: StrangerSingsAU.com.



Winner of seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical had its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 13, 2018. The show subsequently received a smash hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021. The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in Fall 2021, available on all major platforms.



For tickets and overall information, please visit StrangerSings.com or Playhouse46.org.

JEAN Christian Barry

is very excited to goof off in (and as half of) Hawkins! Most recently performed as Mr. Nuggy in Dory Fantasmagory with NYC Children's Theatre. He really loves stories and songs! Beautifully represented by Ellery Sandhu and The Mine Agency.

JAMIR BROWN

is an NYC-based actor from Houston, Texas, excited to be making his Off-Broadway debut. Many thanks to God, his parents and sister for their support, and Mr. Jones for laying the foundation. To all the black/brown queer kids, you not only can, but WILL!

JEREMIAH GARCIA

most recently performed at the Town Hall in this year's annual Broadway Rising Stars concert. Additional credits include Roger in Grease (York Theatre), Oh! What a Lovely War (York Theatre), and Legally Blonde (Bobby G Award Nominee). He also originated the role of Freddy Mercury in Sharon & Melina (The Tank). BFA Marymount Manhattan College '22

DASHIELL GREGORY

Off-Broadway debut! Dashiell is so excited to start off his career in New York with this show after graduating from Baldwin Wallace's Music Theatre program this past year. Favorite credits include Cinderella's Prince in Into The Woods and Bobby in Crazy For You.

CAROLINE HUERTA

is 'crazy' excited to be returning to The Upside Down! Off-Broadway: Urinetown (Little Becky Two-Shoes), Bubble Boy (Slim), The Handmaid's Musical: A Dystopian Tale (Rita). Regional Theatre: Xanadu (Melpomene), In The Heights (Daniela), Hairspray (Tammy), The Merchant of Venice (Jessica).

JEFFREY LAUGHRUN

was born and raised in West Des Moines, Iowa, and received his Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre from Oklahoma City University. Past credits include: Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten, Max Detweiler in The Sound of Music, and Major-General Stanley in Pirates of Penzance.

HANNAH CLARKE LEVINE

is amped to be making her off-Broadway debut! Regional: MacGyver: The Musical (Ingrid) at Stages Houston, Elf: The Musical (Deb) and Xanadu (Euterpe, Kira u/s) at Arizona Broadway Theatre, Grease (Jan) at The Fireside Theatre. BFA Ithaca College.

GARRETT POLADIAN

is an actor & writer. But more importantly, Garrett is the co-writer and creator of Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, a new musical. Golem Own a Tropical Smoothie tells the story of...it doesn't really matter. The point is, Golem owned a Tropical Smoothie

is pumped to be a part of Stranger Sings! Harley is a Nashville native turned New Yorker and a proud Boston Conservatory alum. Recent credits include 'The Ghost of Christmas Past' in the national tour of Christmas Carol, Harriet Smith in Emma, and a national commercial for MLB alongside Kristen Chenoweth. Thanks to this amazing creative team and Zachary Spiegel casting!

SLEE.

Off-Broadway: Stranger Sings! (BroadwayWorld Award). Regional: Into the Woods, Rock of Ages (BroadwayWorld nomination). Workshops: Stranger Sings!, Raymie Nightingale, Paris through the Window. Co-Host "This Podcast Won't Run A Week." BFA Drama UNCSA. MFA Acting NIU.

is stoked to be making his Off-Broadway debut in Stranger Sings! Previous Credits include: Earl in Waitress, Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Aaron in First Date, and For the Record: The Brat Pack on NCL. Listen to his original music on Spotify and Apple Music as "Stray and the Soundtrack".