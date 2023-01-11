Complete Cast Announced for SHEDDING LOAD at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters and The Varsity Theatre Company will present Shedding Load, by Jessica Owens and directed by Mia Walker. Shedding Load begins previews in 59E59's Theater C (59 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022) on February 2, 2023, and opens February 7 for a run through February 18, 2023.

On July 13, 1977, lightning struck three times in the New York area causing a city-wide blackout. In the following hours rioters destroyed multiple city blocks, millions of dollars' worth of property, and the dreams of one Bushwick family. With their store and livelihood burned to the ground, they rely on each other to stay hopeful among the ruins.

Shedding Load follows this family, from 1938 to 2014, as they uncover long-kept family secrets, confront generational trauma, and face the fallout of how a singular event can alter a neighborhood forever.

The cast of Shedding Load will include David Belleville (The Pendulum Project), Marlina Devery (Little Women), Dominque Lawson (Happiest Season), Derrick John Marshall (Black Angels Over Tuskegee), Renrick Palmer (Wedding Band), Robyne Parrish (Victorian Ladies Detective Collective), Eric Ruffin ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga"), Portland Thomas (The Syringa Tree), Teddy Trice (The Butcher Boy) and Nick Trotta (Pride and Prejudice).

Shedding Load will feature scenic and video design by Brian Pacelli, costume design by Debbi Hobson, lighting design by Colleen Doherty, sound design by Carsen Joenk and props design by Brittany Steele. Casting is by Sujotta Pace, C.S.A. Adam Sherwin serves as Production Stage Manager, with Ashley Milling as Assistant Stage Manager. Edward Vecchio is the Associate Director.

The performance schedule for Shedding Load is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:30PM. There will be an additional performance on Saturday February 4 at 2:30PM.

Tickets to Shedding Load begin at $25 and are on sale now at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/shedding-load/.

The Varsity Theatre Company

is a New York based collaboration formed with the intent of creating work that stimulates the modern audience through detailed exploration of characters and their humanity. Believing that the political is personal and that philosophies are often defined by social interactions, The Varsity seeks to engage with the large, sweeping questions of our society from the ground up through developing new work and generating new interpretations of existing texts. Central to The Varsity's mission is its focus on experimenting with and pushing the boundaries of how theatre uses visceral elements - sound, movement, duration, etc. - to replicate human emotion and the human experience.

ABOUT 59E59



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.