Columbia University School Of The Arts Presents AN ALBUM OF DELAYED IMAGES

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Josue Castañeda Campos' virtual production of an album of delayed images.

Growing up means revisiting, somehow, the images we carry and care for the most through our life. Growing up also means rediscovering what we are most afraid of. In an album of delayed images, Josue Castañeda Campos demands that theatre help us ask: Who the hell is the adult we are becoming? In order to do so, an album of delayed images explores the concepts of image-making and performance composition as tools to revisit and rediscover family and personal memory.

Featuring Guadalupe Ramos Mendoza, Claudia Vanessa Figueroa, Brayan Pinto Guillén, and Pável Paniagua Tapahuasco.

an album of delayed images will be available for a limited time on our virtual streaming platform from June 3-12, 2021.

