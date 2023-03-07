Columbia School Of The Arts Presents CUCK, CUCK, BULL

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Spencer Whale's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Cuck, Cuck, Bull.

Bushwick gays Danny and Ike are getting married! But they're runnign out of time to decide what that means. When a confident third introduces them to fresh sexual dynamics, their growing secrets threaten to tear them apart. Perhaps literally.

Cuck, Cuck, Bull is a new traumedy by Spencer Whale about losing your way in the endless labyrinth of the Internet. This outrageous exploration of a modern queer subculture explores the dark side of mainstream acceptance and to what lengths couples will go to maintain a sense of the taboo.

FEATURING: Spencer Evett, Sam Gonzalez, Jorge Guevara, Julian Manjerico

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Writer & Director Spencer Whale

Dramaturg Dezi Tibbs,

Co-Producers Connor Scully & Dani Turner,

Production Stage Manager Kyle Ronyecs,

Assistant Stage Manager Hannah Yankowitz,

Company Manager Kalen Sakima,

Intimacy & Fight Director Alex Might,

Scenic Designer Britton Mauk,

Costume Designer Marianne CD Needell,

Lighting Designer Celia Krefter,

Sound Designer Angela Baughman



Cuck, Cuck, Bull will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts



LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 9 at 8pm

Friday, March 10 at 8pm

Saturday, March 11 at 2pm

Saturday, March 11at 8pm

Sunday, March 12 at 2pm

Click here for tickets.



Spencer Whale (Director/Playwright, he/him) is an MFA Directing candidate passionate about developing subversive new plays and reawakening the classics. At Columbia, he recently presented his queer reimagining of Shakespeare and Fletcher's The Two Noble Kinsmen and Vanya: An Active Analysis Workshop. His training in new play development includes stints as Directing Fellow at Manhattan Theatre Club and Directing and Producing Fellow at City Theatre, where he helmed the Young Playwrights Festival, led developmental workshops, and assistant directed such productions as Nomad Motel (NNPN Rolling World Premiere), A Funny Thing Happened..., and The Guard. Most recently, he returned to City to assist Anne Bogart and Siti Company on The Medium. New works as director include Justin Aaron Halle's Cowgirl; Hello, Daddy! and Founding Daddies with comedian Sam Morrison; and Quentin Crisp: The Last Word with the Quentin Crisp Estate. Pittsburgh credits include Fun Home and Big Fish for Front Porch Theatricals (Post-Gazette's Top 10 of 2017 and 2019), LUNGS and Mother Lode at Off the WALL, and Peter and the Starcatcher for Stage 62. He graduated from Cornell University, where he led the Shakespeare Troupe and directed Titus Andonicus on the mainstage. Other favorite Cornell credits include subculture and Melancholy Play. Spencer has also worked with the Pittsburgh Public, Quantum, Kinetic, and Hangar Theaters; Pittsburgh CLO; Hiawatha Project; and THE TRIP. He is a patented inventor and inductee into the National Gallery for America's Young Inventors who coaches entrepreneurship for Spike Lab.