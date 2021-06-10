Colt Coeur Announces New Date and Casting for FEEL THE SPIRIT by Noelle Viñas

Feel the Spirit is a multi-faceted meditation on spirituality and the past year, asking all of us to consider the ways God has shown up in our own lives.

Gabriela, a young, queer pastor new in her post, is struggling to navigate her new congregation's shift to online worship due to COVID-19. As seasons change outside and the flat timeline of quarantine continues, the church fights to maintain a practice that rotates around fellowship and community across generations and cultures when they can't hug, cook, or sing together. Feel The Spirit pushes against the isolation of virtual engagement by inviting audience members to turn their cameras on, and engage in moments of real-time reflection. This communal experience is a multi-faceted meditation on spirituality and the past year, asking all of us to consider the ways God has shown up in our individual and collective humanity. A made-for-Zoom play commissioned by Shotgun Players.

Tickets start at $5 and are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feel-the-spirit-a-new-play-by-noelle-vinas-dir-by-elizabeth-carter-tickets-158148687983

SUMMER/FALL SEASON CONTINUES WITH 3 INNOVATIVE NEW WORKS:

THE GODDAMN TOONEY LUNES

a visual concept album

CREATED BY MEHR KAUR

IN COLLABORATION WITH RAT QUEEN THEATRE CO

THE DOWAGERS

Live theatre, in a garden

BY JUSTICE HEHIR

DIRECTED BY JOAN SERGAY

PLEASURE MACHINE

A nine-episode, interactive podcast

CONCEIVED BY Tara Elliott & Emma Orme

WRITTEN BY DIANE EXAVIER, MAY TREUHAFT-ALI, & PHAEDRA MICHELLE SCOTT

DIRECTED BY Tara Elliott

Visit ColtCoeur.org for more information.

SUMMER/FALL 2021 (dates tba soon):

Created by CoCo Resident Artist J. Mehr Kaur, in collaboration with Rat Queen Theatre Co, is a visual concept album. Set against the backdrop of the opioid crisis in New England, The Goddamn Tooney Lunes! explores the stories of queer youth dealing with mental health issues through a collage of songs, music videos, and scenelets.

the dowagers, by Colt Coeur company member Justice Hehir & directed by Joan Sergay. Salome, Tara, and Nick share an apartment building and a system for navigating the unspeakable. A pandemic-era play about neighbors, proximity, and the many permutations of care, the dowagers is a meditation on loss and lust - set on a single stoop.

An outdoor, socially distanced workshop presentation.

PLEASURE MACHINE

Conceived by CoCo Resident Artist Tara Elliott and creative producer Emma Orme, is an interactive audio thriller, adapted from Sophie Treadwell's Machinal and informed by adrienne maree brown's Pleasure Activism. Part narrative thriller about the effects of capitalism and patriarchy on the female body, part guided embodiment experience, PLEASURE MACHINE seeks to explore how, in the midst of such constant threats to safety and freedom, we might reconnect with our bodies to find grounding, joy, and agency.

The podcast tells the story of H, a black millennial femme working a temp job at an ad firm to support their budding career as a creator of audio care kink. When Kane, a big client, offers H the chance at a lucrative (if morally questionable) contract, she must ask herself how much agency she is willing to sacrifice for capital gain. Weighing the competing pressures of patriarchal capitalism and self-preservation, H makes a choice that sends her tumbling into a relentless, noisy tunnel of oppressive forces.

A nine-episode, interactive podcast, written by Diane Exavier, May Treuhaft-Ali, & Phaedra Michelle Scott, and directed by Tara Elliott. Supported in part by the Venturous Theatre Fund.

Colt Coeur was poised to produce their 13th world premiere, Polylogues, created and performed by Xandra Nur Clark and directed by Molly Clifford, in April 2020, which was postponed due to the ongoing global health crisis. New dates & venue for Polylogues will be announced soon!