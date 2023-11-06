Chita Rivera To Be Honored At The Sheen Center's Christmas On Bleecker Benefit Performance

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will present a benefit performance, "Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason," taking place on December 11th, 2023 at 7:30pm. This extraordinary event will not only feature an incredible lineup of talented performers but will also pay tribute to the iconic Chita Rivera with a lifetime achievement award.

"Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason" promises to be an unforgettable evening of joy and Christmas celebration. The Sheen Center has curated an exceptional lineup of performers, including the multi-talented Vanessa Williams, the charismatic Frank Shiner, Jazz singer and comedian Lea DeLaria, the sensational Darius deHaas, the soulful sounds of The Huntertones, the mesmerizing instrumentalist Louis Cato, featuring an unforgettable opening with Sing Harlem! These renowned artists will come together to create a magical experience that will captivate audiences and spread the true spirit of the Christmas season.

The highlight of the evening will be the exclusive presentation of the inaugural Loreto Award, recognizing the lifetime achievement of the incomparable Chita Rivera. As one of Broadway's most beloved and iconic performers, Chita Rivera has graced the stage for over six decades, leaving an indelible mark on the world of theater and inspiring countless artists. This well-deserved honor will celebrate her extraordinary contributions to the performing arts, the Catholic community, and her enduring legacy. Plans include a special performance from Ms. Williams to Ms. Rivera, both who played the lead in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

"The Sheen Center is thrilled to honor the legendary Chita Rivera. We believe this is especially fitting as Ms. Rivera has made her home in the theater and is a practicing Catholic," said MaryLou Pagano, Executive Director of The Sheen Center. "Chita's talent, passion, and dedication to her craft have made her an inspiration to generations of performers. We are privileged to have her join us for this special evening."

In addition to the outstanding performances, "Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason" will also serve as a fundraising event to support The Sheen Center's mission of showcasing thought-provoking and engaging performances, exhibitions, and events that explore the intersection of arts, faith, and culture. The proceeds from this benefit performance will help the center continue its important work and bring the transformative power of the arts to the community.

Tickets are now available at Click Here, and attendees are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure they don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact MaryLou Pagano via email at mlpagano@sheencenter.org or by phone at 212-219-3132 x1378.



About The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture:

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture is a vibrant arts center located in the heart of New York City. Its mission is to showcase thought-provoking and engaging performances, exhibitions, and events that explore the intersection of arts, faith, and culture.