Charles Busch, Nick Cearley & More to Star in MISALLIANCE at Gingold Theatrical Group

Misalliance by George Bernard Shaw will kick off Gingold Theatrical Group'S 18th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of play readings that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Shaw's Misalliance will be presented at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street) on Monday April 10, 2023, at 7PM. To reserve tickets, please visit www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-bernard-shaws-misalliance.

"Though it hardly seems possible, we're now joyously preparing to launch into our 18th year of this unique series," said David Staller. "We founded Gingold Theatrical Group in 2006 as a response to our concerns about basic human rights and free speech under the Bush administration and our mission has never seemed more vitally important. GTG was initially founded to produce Project Shaw, but the series is now just one part of the company, which produces full productions, hosts new play development labs, and facilitates three inner-city educational programs."

The cast of Misalliance will include Fareeda Ahmed (Brecht on Brecht), Tony Award nominee Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Nick Cearley (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Dan Domingues (Caesar and Cleopatra), Aziza Gharib (Cymbeline), Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels), Christopher Innvar (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune), Shawn Kumar Jain (Pericles), Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance) and Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (A Man of No Importance). Misalliance will be directed by David Staller.

In Misalliance, the high-flying comedy, Shaw examines a variety of mating combinations with hilarious results. The social and the political elements of British Society collide with the romantic and the practical; the aristocrats take on the middle classes and vice versa, and to top it all off there's a glamorous lady aviatrix and a tipsy pistol-packing socialist loose on the grounds! This is one of Shaw's most beloved plays.

Additional readings for the 18th season of Project Shaw will be announced at a later date. This season, every play will be presented in a concert-reading format at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space. Tickets are $40 and will be available for purchase by calling 212-864-5400 or visiting www.symphonyspace.org. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre is an accessible space. Infra-red hearing devices will also be available. To learn more about Misalliance, please visit gingoldgroup.org/misalliance.

Now celebrating its 18th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays, including full-length works, one-acts and sketches. They will also present plays by writers who share Shaw's activist socio-political views and embrace human rights and free speech, including Anton Chekhov, Henrik Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Arthur Wing Pinero, Oscar Wilde, James Matthew Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker. GTG's other programs include its new play development and educational programs. For those interested in lively off-site discourses, each Project Shaw event is followed by a talk-back with cast members. This scrip-in-hand series is also a direct link to Gingold's SPEAKERS' CORNER New Play Development Program, dedicated to creating new plays inspired by these classic works of theatrical activism.

GTG recently completed a highly acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement of Shaw's CANDIDA, which will be streamed online later this year.

For more information about Project Shaw and all the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212-355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit gingoldgroup.org.

ABOUT GINGOLD THEATRICAL GROUP

Gingold Theatrical Group, now in its 18th year, creates theater that supports human rights, freedom of speech, and individual liberty using the work of George Bernard Shaw as our guide. All of GTG's programs are inspired by Shaw's humanitarian values. Through full productions, staged readings, new play development, and inner-city educational programs, GTG brings Shavian precepts to audiences and artists across New York, encouraging individuals to breathe Shaw's humanist ideals into their contributions for the future. Shaw created plays to inspire peaceful discussion and activism and that is what GTG aims to accomplish. GTG's past productions include Man and Superman (2012), You Never Can Tell (2013), Major Barbara (2014), Widowers' Houses (2016), Heartbreak House (2018), and Caesar & Cleopatra (2019).

Founded in 2006 by David Staller, GTG has carved a permanent niche for the work of George Bernard Shaw within the social and cultural life of New York City, and, through the Project Shaw reading series, made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). GTG brings together performers, critics, students, academics and the general public with the opportunity to explore and perform theatrical work inspired by the humanitarian and activist values that Shaw championed. All comedies, these plays boldly exhibit the insight, wit, passion and all-encompassing socio-political focus that distinguished Shaw as one of the most inventive and incisive writers of all time.

Through performances, symposiums, new play development, and outreach, as well as through our discussion groups and partnerships with schools including SUNY Stony Brook, Regis, the De La Salle Academy, and The Broome Street Academy, GTG has helped spark a renewed interest in Shaw across the country, and a bold interest in theater as activism. Young people are particularly inspired by Shaw's invocation to challenge the strictures society imposes, to embrace the power of the individual, to make bold personal choices and to take responsibility for these choices. GTG's new play development lab, Speakers' Corner, created to support playwrights inspired by Shaw's ideals, is now in its second cycle. Through monthly prompts and feedback, writers develop work inspired by or in response to a specific Shaw text. Plays developed through Speakers' Corner will be nurtured in workshops and readings with the expectation that GTG will publish or produce them. GTG encourages all people to rejoice in the possibilities of the future. All of GTG's programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw's work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.

