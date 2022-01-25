Chain Theatre Presents THE CHAIN THEATRE WINTER ONE ACT FESTIVAL

FJoin as over 100 artists gather for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays featuring writers such as: Ashley Siflinger (Playwrights Horizons Terezin) Horace Turnbull (An Afternoon With Alvin Alley) and award-winning playwright Matthew McLachlan (ScreenCraft Stage Play Finalist).

Chain Theatre is once again opening its doors to New York City's playwrights, actors and directors for a festival of original works. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 'mix-tape' of LIVE THEATRE. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

Proof of vaccination for all performers and production team members is required. All Chain Theatre staff members are vaccinated! For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines. Live-Stream options are also available.

Learn more at www.chaintheatre.org.