Celebrating Chick Corea Rescheduled To April in Rose Theater

Originally scheduled for January 13 and 14, 2022, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Celebrating Chick Corea performances have been rescheduled to April 15 and 16 at 8:00 p.m. in Rose Theater.

Celebrating Chick Corea will also be available for audiences to attend via livestream and view on demand for one week following the performance. In-person and livestream tickets are available at jazz.org/chickcorea.

Weekly live/in-person performances will continue as scheduled at Dizzy's (jazz.org/dizzys-club) as well as a host of virtual activities and concerts that are available to view online at jazz.org.

Tickets for the originally scheduled concerts will be honored for the new performance dates in April. Ticketholders who are unable to attend the new dates can donate their tickets, use the ticket value as credit to a future performance, transfer the funds to a gift certificate, or request a refund.