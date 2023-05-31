Celebrate Pride at 92NY With A Peggy Lee Celebration Featuring Kristin Chenoweth & More

92NY is celebrating Pride 2023 with new classes and talks in June!

See the full programming below!





Tickets and More Information Here

** Online **

KESHET TRAINING FOR PARENTS & LOVED ONES OF LGBTQ+ YOUTH

Wed, June 7, 7:30 pm ET, from $18

Are you a grandparent, parent, or another cherished loved one of a child or young person who is part of the LGBTQ+ community? Do you want to learn more about how to celebrate the LGBTQ+ youth in your life and show that you love them for who they are? This program will cover LGBTQ+ terminology, the importance of affirming language, a guide to identifying LGBTQ-inclusive media, how to respond when youth “come out,” and the basics of LGBTQ+ youth mental health. Rakhel Silverman (they/them pronouns) is a proud, fat, trans, disabled Jew who is passionate about social justice and inclusion. They serve as the New York Education and Training Manager for Keshet, the organization working for LGBTQ+ belonging in Jewish life.



** In Person **

The GRAMMY Museum & 92NY Present

A NEW YORK EVENING CELEBRATING Peggy Lee

Mo Rocca IN CONVERSATION WITH Holly Foster Wells WITH SPECIAL MUSICAL GUEST, Kristin Chenoweth

Mon, June 12, 7:30 pm ET, from $35

The GRAMMY Museum and 92NY are thrilled to host a special event celebrating the legendary Peggy Lee and the 60th anniversary of her I’m A Woman album, featuring a conversation with Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, and Emmy®-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, Mo Rocca. Through stories and rare performance clips, the audience will get a glimpse into the personal life of the acclaimed singer-songwriter and what drove her trailblazing seven-decade career. The evening will conclude with a musical tribute from Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth.



** In Person & Online **

BRAVO’S PROJECT RUNWAY ALL-STARS: Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, AND ELAINE WELTEROTH IN CONVERSATION

Wed, June 14, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

Join the stars of Bravo’s Emmy Award-winning Project Runway — mentor Christian Siriano, along with judges Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth — for a conversation about the hit competition series. Across 19 seasons, Project Runway has introduced the world to some of the most exciting and talented up-and-coming designers in fashion. In Project Runway All-Stars, the network’s first-ever all-star season, some of the most beloved designers return for one more shot at a career-defining victory. Hear Siriano, Maxwell, and Welteroth on what has made the series so enduring, what it takes to stand out in the competition, stories from behind the scenes, and more.



** In Person & Online **

XYZ PRESENTS: 92NY PRIDE EVENT: YOU’RE THAT BITCH & OTHER CUTE LESSONS ABOUT BEING UNAPOLOGETICALLY YOURSELF - BRETMAN ROCK IN CONVERSATION

Wed, June 21, 7:30 pm ET, from $15

YOU’RE THAT BITCH & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself, (announced exclusively by Cosmopolitan ) where he serves up an appropriately riotous yet profoundly earnest and personal memoir. Throughout the book, he does not hold back in exploring his upbringing, mental health, race and colorism, and his burgeoning career in Hollywood and the influencer industry, composing a much deeper portrait of the Gen Z trailblazer. From his childhood in the Philippines watching his grandmother put on make-up to his high school years in Hawaii and beyond, Bretman has proudly owned his identity as an openly gay Filipino immigrant with a fabulous, genderbending sense of style. As he welcomes fans into his world with unfiltered honesty, he shares his singular reality, recalling how not long ago he went from living under one roof with 25 family members to balancing a rise to fame while still trying to make honor roll. Many revelations are deliciously Bretman—like losing his virginity at Disneyland—but the essays are also filled with the pain and pathos of growing up a queer POC in America. As Asian Americans and Asian immigrants are increasingly facing hate and violence, Bretman is passionate about creating more positive visibility and representation, especially for brown Asians, in entertainment and the media today.



** In Person & Online **

XYZ PRESENTS SASHA VELOUR AND CHANI NICHOLAS IN CONVERSATION

Thu, June 22, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

Join world renowned drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour with New York Times-bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas on fashioning identity in the 21st century — and Velour’s brilliant new illustrated manifesto of drag, The Big Reveal . What do drag and astrology have in common? Each provides a lens through which we can better understand our gifts, contributions, desires, and even our personal histories. Hear Velour and Nicholas discuss this beautiful confluence — exploring how gender fluidity and queerness can open our understanding of ourselves, the ways in which we can intentionally forge our own identities, and how we can radically accept the parts of ourselves that are written in the stars.



* In Person & Online **

VIBE CHECK: SAEED JONES, SAM SANDERS, ZACH STAFFORD IN CONVERSATION WITH SPECIAL GUEST Penn Badgley

Fri, June 23, 7 pm ET, from $15

Join acclaimed writer Saeed Jones, podcast host Sam Sanders, plus journalist, editor and Tony Award-winning producer Zach Stafford on their new podcast, Vibe Check. Hosted by three acclaimed culture experts and close friends, Vibe Check is a weekly dissection of news, entertainment, politics, and everything in between through a Black, queer lens — a funny, smart, very candid group chat brought out into the open. For this special live event, Podcrushed host and star of Netflix’s YOU, Penn Badgley will join as special guest. Hear Jones, Sanders and Stafford discuss the podcast’s inception, their friendship, their upcoming projects, what happens when the mic’s turned off, and much more.



** Online **

CABARET CONVERSATIONS: Steve Ross

Mon, June 26, 7 pm ET, from $20

Award-winning cabaret performer and member of the 92NY School of Music Faculty Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants. In this edition, Michael talks with Steve Ross, a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. He was born “forty-five minutes from Broadway” in New Rochelle, NY, and was raised in Washington, DC with an opera-loving father and a mother who played on the piano the songs of Gershwin, Porter and Irving Berlin. His first major job in New York was as a successful singer/pianist at the now famous piano bar Ted Hook’s Backstage. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan’s famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth, off and on, for more than fifteen years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his tribute to Fred Astaire entitled I Won’t Dance . Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas. He’s hosted programs on the BBC and American public radio and was on the lecture/performance roster at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for eight years. His last show at the sadly departed Oak Room at the Hotel Algonquin in New York City, Puttin’ on the Ritz – the Songs of Fred Astaire, prompted Stephen Holden of the New York Times to describe Steve as “the personification of the bygone dream world that his music summons.” He continues to tour and has presented, in the last few years, many well-attended shows at Birdland Jazz Club in Manhattan. He enjoys coaching and teaching the International Songbook.



*** In Person & Online **

MAX’S SWIPING AMERICA: Screening with Creators Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, and leads Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris and Reagan in Conversation

Wed, June 28, 7:30 pm ET, from $25

Note: Online tickets are for the Talk only. They do not include the screening. Talk begins at approximately 8:30 pm ET.

From executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram (Emmy® and GLAAD Award-winning unscripted HBO series We’re Here) join us for a special screening and conversation with the leads and creators of the MAX original romantic documentary series, Swiping America. Following four New Yorkers — Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris, and Reagan — from different backgrounds as they embark across America in search of love on dating apps, Swiping America is a funny, intelligent look at the effects that dating apps have had on sex, relationships, and connection in contemporary life. Don’t miss the creators and leads as they share candid stories from behind the scenes, the making of the series, and how the filming of the series shifted their perspectives on love.





