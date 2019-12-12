Caveat NYC Presents I LOVE WHITE MEN By Sim Yan Ying 'YY'

Caveat NYC will present Sim Yan Ying's I LOVE WHITE MEN on January 24 - 26, 2020 at Caveat NYC at 21 A Clinton Street. Show times are January 24 at 7pm, January 25 at 1:30pm & 7pm, and January 26 at 7pm. Tickets are available for advance purchase at $20 at caveat.nyc, and $22 at the door.

Written and performed by Sim Yan Ying "YY", I LOVE WHITE MEN is an interrogation of one Singaporean-Chinese woman's self-destructive obsession with white men. In this semi-autobiographical stand-up drama, YY takes a bitingly honest look at white worship, postcolonial baggage, and "politically correct" culture. She tears apart her escapades with white men in New York and delves into her experiences growing up in Singapore, throwing into question how and why we are sometimes complicit in the very things we outwardly reject. I LOVE WHITE MEN was developed with Renee Yeong (director) and Nicholas Chan (dramaturg).

"I LOVE WHITE MEN was created in response to what we felt was a gap in mainstream knowledge about Asian culture and stories, and specifically for us, Singaporean stories," shares YY. "There are few stories in our global canon that capture the nuance and complexity of who Singaporeans are as individuals and we hope that I LOVE WHITE MEN can dismantle assumptions, break through stereotypes, and ignite our curiosity about things that feel foreign to us."

Sim Yan Ying "YY" (Writer/Performer/Co-Producer) is a theatre artist based in New York and Singapore. She directs, performs, and writes works that are intercultural, and is driven by her desire to build bridges across communities. Her original works include: I LOVE WHITE MEN (Ars Nova ANT Fest 2019 & Dixon Place), Where Are You? (Tisch Abe Burrows Theatre), 06:58 (The Substation, Singapore), and Without Reason (Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Singapore). Recent performance credits: The Optic Trilogy (Alchemical Studios), Strong Women Love Trump (The Civilians/ Joe's Pub), Mammelephant (Superhero Clubhouse/ HERE Arts Center), She's A Witch! (The Tank), Mr. Marmalade and Never Swim Alone (Playwrights Horizons Downtown). Assistant directing: Looking at You (HERE Arts Center). YY is also a 2020 Mabou Mines SUITE/Space artist, and has worked with companies including The Syndicate and InVersion Theatre in New York City, as well as The Necessary Stage, Singapore Repertory Theatre, Singapore Dance Theatre, Wild Rice, Nine Years Theatre, Buds Theatre, and Asylum Theatre in Singapore. Additional training: 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival, 2017 Siti Company Summer Intensive. BFA: NYU Tisch. www.simyanying.com

Renee Yeong (Director/Co-Producer) is a Singapore-born, New York-based theatre director. Recent directing credits include: I LOVE WHITE MEN (Dixon Place, Ars Nova's ANT Fest 2019) and Annie Aspen's Musical Space Spectacular! by Laura Galindo (Ars Nova's ANT Fest 2019). She also most recently assisted Rachel Chavkin on Bess Wohl's world premiere play Continuity at Manhattan Theatre Club. Renee has worked with a number of Singapore theatre companies such as The Necessary Stage, Pangdemonium Theatre Company, Buds Theatre Company, Toy Factory Productions and National University of Singapore's Theatre Studies Department. Renee is an associate member of the SDC, a member of the 2019 Lincoln Center Director's Lab and the 2018-2019 SDCF Observership Class. BFA: NYU Tisch. www.reneeyeong.com

Miranda Gohh (Line Producer) is the Company Manager at New York City Center at Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC). From 2018-2019, she served as the Producing Fellow at MTC. Miranda has also worked with companies such as 101 Productions, Arena Stage, The Playwrights Realm, Goodspeed Musicals, and Trinity Repertory Company. She is a member of ATPAM and was named a 2019-2020 Rising Star Fellow by the Broadway League. Most recently, she served as a panelist for the Broadway League's 2019 Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Summit and on the Host Committee for Broadway For All's second annual benefit. She is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Wesleyan University.

Nicholas Chan (Dramaturg) is a Singapore-born writer that has written for a variety of mediums. Before graduating from the Dramatic Writing program at NYU, Nicholas was the lead writer at Witching Hour Studios, a Singapore-based video game company that produced the video game Masquerada: Songs and Shadows. His recent writing credits include the plays: Rooftops, The Borderline, Run, Freedom, Run as well as "The Heart's Cry", an award-winning screenplay. BFA: NYU Tisch.

Creative and producing team also include Multimedia Designer Cashton Tate Rehklau, Associate Multimedia Designer Nicholas Sanchez, Assistant Director Ava Novak, Stage Manager & Producing Assistant Siena Yusi, Graphic Designer & Social Media Manager Alex M. Lee, with photography by Sub/Urban Photography.

Previous versions of the show were presented at Ars Nova's All New Talent Festival in June 2019 and Dixon Place in January 2019, as well as a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons Downtown in June 2018. Collaborators from previous iterations: Lisa Mordkovich, Chris Voegels, Emily Bubeck, Caroline Riley, Danica Jensen, Frances Yackel, Jacqueline Brockel, and Beth Golison.

More information available at facebook.com/ILOVEWHITEMENshow.

This show is suitable for and open to ages 16+.

Caveat NYC is ADA compliant. Please call the number at the door for access upon arrival.





