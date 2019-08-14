Casting Announced for Atlantic's IMMIGRANT MIXFEST

Atlantic Theater Company announces casting for Immigrant MixFest, a series of free readings co-produced by Saheem Ali, Shadi Ghaheri, and Arian Moayed, that will run Wednesday, August 14th through Tuesday, August 20th at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).



This summer, Atlantic will be hosting readings of full-length plays by Kemiyondo Coutinho, Rachel De-lahay, Shadi Ghaheri, Kate Mulvany, and Karen Zacarías.

MixFest is an annual festival of new plays that began with Latino MixFest (2010-2014) and continued with Asian American MixFest (2017) and Middle Eastern MixFest (2018). Atlantic Theater Company's Asian American MixFest included a reading of Carla Ching's Nomad Motel directed by Ed Sylvanus Iskandar, which went on to be produced in Atlantic's 2018/2019 season. Carla Ching was also the recipient of a Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation commission. Playwright and Asian American MixFest co-producer Lloyd Suh received a commission from Atlantic supported by the New York State Council on the Arts. Additionally, this season, Sanaz Toossi received an Atlantic Launch commission, following her participation in last summer's Middle Eastern MixFest.

Admission is free. Reservations are required. Please visit http://atlantictheater.org/MixFest2019 to RSVP.





