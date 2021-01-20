Casting Announced For TSquared's #NotAllBad: An Evening Of New Works
#NotAllBad: An Evening of New Works will be streamed live on January 26th at 7pm.
TSquared Production Company, founded in 2018 by Tess Ammerman and T. Michael Vest, is proud to announce the official line-up for #NotAllBad: An Evening of New Works. The evening of virtual readings will feature nine new 5 to 7-minute monologues by theatre artists from across the United States.
The creative teams and performers are:
THE OUTCAST
Written & Directed by Reena Ezra
Performed by Garrett Gallinot
JOHN'S FUNDRAISER EXTRAVAGANZA!
Written by Brendan O'Brien
Directed by Ed Faver
Performed by John Bergeron
I, URSULA
Written by Alicia Whavers
Directed by Laura Byrne
Performed by Mimi B. Francis
F IS FOR FROLLO
Written by Darin F. Earl II
Directed by Dana Maginity
Performed by Ed Faver
A STRANGE TWIST OF FATES
Written by James Kenna
Directed by Natalie Kane
Performed by Jeff Maschi
DON'T TOUCH THAT IT'S MINE
Written by Avery Deutsch
Directed by Tom Frascatore
Performed by Russell Sperberg
MELTING
Written by Dana Maginity
Directed by Tess Ammerman
Performed by Joy Lynn Pringle
AN ACCEPTABLE DIET
Written by Allyssa Hynes
Directed by Alicia C. Hayes
Performed by Ray Allen Fritz
AND BABY MAKES... TWO
Written & Directed by Dianna Garten
Performed by Timothy Regan
#NotAllBad: An Evening of New Works will be streamed live on January 26th at 7pm via TSquared Production Company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco).