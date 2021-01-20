Casting Announced For TSquared's #NotAllBad: An Evening Of New Works

TSquared Production Company, founded in 2018 by Tess Ammerman and T. Michael Vest, is proud to announce the official line-up for #NotAllBad: An Evening of New Works. The evening of virtual readings will feature nine new 5 to 7-minute monologues by theatre artists from across the United States.

The creative teams and performers are:

THE OUTCAST

Written & Directed by Reena Ezra

Performed by Garrett Gallinot

JOHN'S FUNDRAISER EXTRAVAGANZA!

Written by Brendan O'Brien

Directed by Ed Faver

Performed by John Bergeron

I, URSULA

Written by Alicia Whavers

Directed by Laura Byrne

Performed by Mimi B. Francis

F IS FOR FROLLO

Written by Darin F. Earl II

Directed by Dana Maginity

Performed by Ed Faver

A STRANGE TWIST OF FATES

Written by James Kenna

Directed by Natalie Kane

Performed by Jeff Maschi

DON'T TOUCH THAT IT'S MINE

Written by Avery Deutsch

Directed by Tom Frascatore

Performed by Russell Sperberg

MELTING

Written by Dana Maginity

Directed by Tess Ammerman

Performed by Joy Lynn Pringle

AN ACCEPTABLE DIET

Written by Allyssa Hynes

Directed by Alicia C. Hayes

Performed by Ray Allen Fritz

AND BABY MAKES... TWO

Written & Directed by Dianna Garten

Performed by Timothy Regan

#NotAllBad: An Evening of New Works will be streamed live on January 26th at 7pm via TSquared Production Company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco).