Cast Set for TRUMP AND MELANIA: PRIVATE MOMENTS Off-Broadway
The cast features Dante Jayce as Donald Trump, Carol Henning as Melania Trump, Charles Kennedy IV as Vladimir Putin and more.
Just days before voters head to the ballot boxes, Oscar Valdes will bring his most incendiary theatrical reckoning yet to the heart of Manhattan. Running for a strictly limited engagement from October 28 through November 1 at the American Theatre of Actors, Trump and Melania: Private Moments shows us what security cameras and press briefings never could: the raw, transactional domestic war waged behind closed doors.
Set in July 2018, in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s widely denounced joint press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the play drops audiences into the private quarters where global alliances crumble and personal leverage reigns.
Valdes strips away the partisan talking points to confront a far more unnerving question: Are everyday citizens being deliberately blinded by high-octane domestic melodrama while autocratic powers redraw the map of the world?
The cast features Dante Jayce as Donald Trump, Carol Henning as Melania Trump, Charles Kennedy IV as Vladimir Putin, Jedidiah Dore as Xi Jinping and a member of the White House press corps, and Sharon Zaslaw as Woman.
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