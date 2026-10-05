Cast Set for TRUMP AND MELANIA: PRIVATE MOMENTS Off-Broadway

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Just days before voters head to the ballot boxes, Oscar Valdes will bring his most incendiary theatrical reckoning yet to the heart of Manhattan. Running for a strictly limited engagement from October 28 through November 1 at the American Theatre of Actors, Trump and Melania: Private Moments shows us what security cameras and press briefings never could: the raw, transactional domestic war waged behind closed doors.

Set in July 2018, in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s widely denounced joint press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the play drops audiences into the private quarters where global alliances crumble and personal leverage reigns.

Valdes strips away the partisan talking points to confront a far more unnerving question: Are everyday citizens being deliberately blinded by high-octane domestic melodrama while autocratic powers redraw the map of the world?

The cast features Dante Jayce as Donald Trump, Carol Henning as Melania Trump, Charles Kennedy IV as Vladimir Putin, Jedidiah Dore as Xi Jinping and a member of the White House press corps, and Sharon Zaslaw as Woman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 06 Hrs 04 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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