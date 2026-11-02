Cast Set for Prospect Musicals' CHORUS-VERSE 2026 Musical Theater Lab Concert

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Prospect Musicals has revealed the full cast for their 2026 Musical Theater Lab, titled CHORUS-VERSE, featuring original short musicals written by Ruth Fishman & Miguel Sutedjo, Greta Gertler Gold & Greg Kotis, Miranda Holliday & Jameson May, Diana Lawrence, Kelley Makenna & Alyssa Sunew, Nina Osso & Jerome Walker, Bryce Palmer & Andy Roninson, Nico Raimont, and Benjamin Walton & abs wilson.

The lab's culminating one-night-only concert performance will take place on Thursday November 12 at 7:30pm at Symphony Space in the Peter J. Sharp Theater.

The cast will feature performances by Asal Azari (Iranian Girlfriend), Jaime Lyn Beatty (Stranger Sings!), LaDonna Burns (White Girl in Danger), Morrie Claire (Lighthouse), Gillian Jackson Han (Dear Evan Hansen), Sushma Saha (1776), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet...), Saum Seyed (A Rockin' Midsummer Night's Dream), Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Jim Stanek (Fun Home), Kaye Tuckerman (Picnic at Hanging Rock) and Gabriela Veciana (Calf Scramble).

Additionally, the concert will feature a chorus of eighteen musical theater program students and alumni from Manhattan School of Music: David Bautista, Timothy Bevens, Ryan Gill, Ben Hahn, Meredith Layne Hungerford, Laila Leguillow, Mika Marriott, Gracie Nagle, Katerīna Olekte, Griffin Parrow, Zy Platt, Elijah V. Ramos, Bela Reynoso, Daniel Rubinson, Joshua Smith, Madelynn Taylor, Katie Tillery, Ellyana Tyson.

CHORUS-VERSE is music directed by Keiji Ishiguri and Minhui Lee. The chorus music director is Fernanda Douglas, Production Stage Manager is Chris M. Russo, Stage Manager Sarah Hasson, and production assistants are Lillie Martin and Chloe Webster.

As previously announced, the Lab concert will be directed by Prospect's Associate Artistic Director, Dev Bondarin, and the program is co-curated by Bondarin and Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel.

Prospect's Musical Theater Lab brings together writing teams to create short musicals in response to a curated assignment. The 6-week program features in-person writer meetings, workshop rehearsals, and culminates in a public presentation of the new works generated through the lab process. This year, the lab journeys into the CHORUS-VERSE and explores how an ensemble of choral voices can evoke new theatrical worlds.

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