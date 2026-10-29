Cast Set for [HOME] GOING Radio Play at National Black Theatre

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National Black Theatre revealed the cast and creative team for “[Home] Going,” a radio play by Zola Dee, recipient of the 2025 Kesselring Prize for Playwriting, available for a limited listening window December 10-13, 2026. Directed by Josiah Davis, the production follows a young girl's journey into her family's past as she searches for a way to change its future.

Commissioned and developed through NBT's I Am SOUL Playwright Residency, “[Home] Going” invites audiences to experience Dee's work through audio storytelling. The presentation offers theatergoers, audiobook lovers and podcast listeners a unique way to connect with a story developed through the program at the venerated Harlem institution.

“[Home] Going” follows a twelve-year-old Presence who is determined to break a curse that began long before she was born. For generations, “the sadness” has plagued her family. When the forced sale of their ancestral home on the Carolina Sea Islands triggers her mother's latest mental breakdown, Presence searches for answers in the past. Entering a dreamworld where time and space dissolve, she journeys back to Reconstruction-era South Carolina to confront her forefather, Ernest, and untangle the history unraveling her mother.

Davis is an alumnus of NBT's SOUL Directing Residency, which culminated with the world premiere of a.k. payne's play “Amani” in 2023. His collaboration with Dee brings together artists supported by two of the institution's residency programs, continuing NBT's investment in their work beyond their time in residence.

The National Arts Club awarded Dee its 2025 Kesselring Prize for Playwriting following her nomination by National Black Theatre for “[Home] Going.” The honor recognizes promising playwrights and supports the continued development of their work.

The audio presentation also offers NBT an opportunity to deepen its relationships with audiences beyond New York and introduce new listeners to the artists it champions.

The cast includes Victoria Omoregie as Presence, Calvin Leon Smith as Ernest, Amandla Jahava as Harriet, Melvin Abston as Uncle James/Abraham, Tonye Patano as Miss Sarah, Ciara Monique as Misha, and Aigner Mizelle as Eunice.

The creative team includes DeShon Elem (Costume Designer), Michael Costagliola (sound designer and composer), Simean “Sim” Carpenter (set designer), Chaitanya Tamayo (audio engineer), Kim Bey (dialect coach), Simeon Daise (language dramaturg and cultural adviser), and Angela Lopes (stage manager).

Exclusive renderings developed with support from the creative team will give in-person audiences a glimpse of the play's potential physical world as they listen. Tickets are $25 plus fees, and ticket buyers will be able to listen to the Radio Play on Vimeo starting December 10. For tickets and additional information, visit nationalblacktheatre.org/production/home-going.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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