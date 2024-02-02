Cast Set for CINDERELLA Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

Literally Alive Family Theatre has revealed its charming cast for its upcoming production of Cinderella the Musical. The original musical by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros is running Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre February 25 - April 7, 2024.

The company features new and returning company members to tell the beloved fable of Cinderella, the sweet and hardworking girl who dreams of going to the royal ball and finding a family. Returning Players Theatre long-time company members include Eric Fletcher as Madame, Avery Ilardi as Young Cinderella, Fifi, and Ensemble, Shea Coughlin as Dancer and Ensemble, and Brenda Bell as Giselle.

Literally Alive also welcomes back several of their newer company members to the cast: Lisa Podulka (Cinderella), Heidi-Liz Johnson (Bernice), Maxwell Swangel (Francois), Amanda Sweeney (Nadine), and Sara Horiuchi (Ensemble, Dancer).

Joining the returning members are newcomers Josephine Maureen (Charlotte), Austin Blake Sasser (Prince), and Rob Chen (Dancer and Ensemble).

Cinderella the Musical is based on the classic fairytale Charles Perrault and is one of Bell and Sgouros's 13 original musicals. It is set to music composed by Sgouros with lyrics and book by Bell, with the music performed by a live ensemble. The production last ran in 2021 as the theatre's first full-scale production after the 14-month pandemic shutdown, and previously ran in 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2018 Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre.

The creative team includes Brenda Bell (Artistic Director), Michael Sgouros (Composer), Shino Frances (Director/Choreographer), Eric Fletcher (Vocal Director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer), Shea Coughlin (Dance Captain), and Assistant Choreographer Arisa Odaka. Stage management members are Nicholas Thomas (Production Stage Manager) and Kelley Alogna (Assistant Stage Manager).

This magical happily-ever-after adventure, which runs February 25 - April 7, 2024, Saturdays 3pm & 7pm, Sundays 11am & 2pm Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

There is a special family workshop before the Saturday 3p and Sunday 11a shows. Workshops are at 2pm Saturdays; 10am Sundays.

Tickets are available at Click Here